Novak signs 3-year, $10.5 million contract with Predators

Tommy Novak signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Monday. It has an average annual value of $3.5 million.

The 26-year-old center has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 51 games this season after having an NHL career-high 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 51 games for Nashville last season.

"It's a pretty amazing thing, I guess, just thinking back on when I started playing hockey and where I came from in this organization until now,” Novak said. “It's really special, and I'm just really grateful for the organization giving me the opportunities that I've gotten."

Novak could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"It's definitely something you think about,” Novak said. “Just to have that security and to be here for the next three years, I can just focus on playing hockey now. Not that I wasn't before, but it just gives you peace of mind for sure."

A third-round pick (No. 85) by the Predators at the 2015 NHL Draft, Novak has 84 points (31 goals, 53 assists) in 129 NHL games. He has yet to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nashville (35-25-2) has won eight straight games and is tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the first wild card in the Western Conference.

"He's done an amazing job,” Predators captain Roman Josi said of Novak. “It's such a cool story. He's young, but he's not the youngest guy. I remember the first time he played here, I think it was like two or three years ago, we were all like, 'Oh my gosh this guy is really good, really skilled.' And then he ran into some injury trouble. Ever since he's been up here again, he's an amazing player and a great playmaker.”

