McLellan has Red Wings firing on all cylinders since hiring as coach

The Red Wings host the Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on national television (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN).

"Ever since Todd came in, I think we've just proved that we're a good hockey team," defenseman Moritz Seider said Sunday. "I mean, we knew we had it in the locker room, and we just couldn't find a spark, and obviously he brought that extra spark, brought us back to life."

This is the simplest way to explain it:

The Red Wings had been stuck in a downward spiral, playing on their heels, losing games, losing confidence. McLellan called them "mechanical." That's why he told them to just play [bleeping] hockey.

McLellan jumpstarted their energy and emphasized aggressiveness, playing to their strengths. Along the way, he made structural adjustments and gave young players more opportunities. Instead of a downward spiral, they're in a virtuous cycle -- on their toes, winning, gaining confidence.

McLellan said Thursday the Red Wings are "pretty close" to establishing an identity.

"I think we can skate," he said. "I think we can play with pace. Combine that with checking for chances and taking pride in that, seems to be how we're rolling out wins."

Compare Detroit's numbers before and since McLellan's hiring Dec. 26:

The Red Wings aren't relying on hot shooting or goaltending. Their 5-on-5 shooting (8.2 to 8.1) and save (.921 to .914) percentages have decreased. Their 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (47.0 to 49.9) has increased.

They're spending less time in the defensive zone, more time in the offensive zone and shooting more. In shots against per game, they've gone from 28th in the NHL (30.1) to tied for 13th (28.1). In shots per game, they've gone from 31st (25.1) to tied for 10th (29.4).

A poor penalty kill has improved a little, and a good power play has become elite. On the penalty kill, they've gone from 31st (68.8) to 28th (71.8). On the power play, they've gone from tied for 10th (22.5 percent) to second (36.1).

Before McLellan arrived, Detroit was 25th in goals against (3.26) and 29th in goals (2.56) per game. Since? It's tied for 13th in goals against (2.70) and tied for third in goals (3.35) per game.

"You always say you want to shoot more," forward Lucas Raymond said. "You want to bring the puck to the net. But it's also always easier said than done. So, I think with Todd coming in, it kind of put that more concrete in what we actually need to do.

"I felt a change in my game. I know a lot of other guys have as well. The more time we can spend with the puck in the [offensive] zone, it benefits everyone's game, right? So it's been a good change for us."

Before McLellan arrived, Raymond led the Red Wings with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 34 games but was minus-6. Captain Dylan Larkin was next with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 34 games but was minus-7. Since? Raymond has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 20 games and is plus-6. Larkin has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games and is plus-8.

Raymond, who will represent Sweden at 4 Nations, is tied for fourth in the NHL in assists and tied for sixth in points since McLellan's hiring. Larkin, who will represent the United States, is tied for fifth in goals and ranks ninth in points.