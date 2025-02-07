McLellan has Red Wings firing on all cylinders since hiring as coach

Detroit has best record in NHL since coaching change in late December

McLellan_angry_RedWings-bench

© Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DETROIT -- The legend of Todd McLellan began Dec. 28, the day after his debut as coach of the Detroit Red Wings, a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.

"Play [bleeping] hockey!" he barked at his first practice. "You've done it your whole lives!"

Detroit has been the best team in the NHL since.

The Red Wings have gone 15-3-1, leading the League with an .816 points percentage. After 13 years without a seven-game winning streak, they're on their second in weeks.

They've rocketed from tied for last in the Eastern Conference into the second wild card in the East, raising hopes that they can make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in nine seasons.

They're one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic Division. Based on points percentage, Tampa Bay (.585) is third in the Atlantic. Ottawa (.564) holds the first wild card in the East.

"Obviously, I'm not sure any of us really thought we'd be in this position right now," forward Patrick Kane said after a 5-4 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, "but what a spot we're in."

That sets up a huge game Saturday, Detroit's last before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

The Red Wings host the Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on national television (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN).

"Ever since Todd came in, I think we've just proved that we're a good hockey team," defenseman Moritz Seider said Sunday. "I mean, we knew we had it in the locker room, and we just couldn't find a spark, and obviously he brought that extra spark, brought us back to life."

This is the simplest way to explain it:

The Red Wings had been stuck in a downward spiral, playing on their heels, losing games, losing confidence. McLellan called them "mechanical." That's why he told them to just play [bleeping] hockey.

McLellan jumpstarted their energy and emphasized aggressiveness, playing to their strengths. Along the way, he made structural adjustments and gave young players more opportunities. Instead of a downward spiral, they're in a virtuous cycle -- on their toes, winning, gaining confidence.

McLellan said Thursday the Red Wings are "pretty close" to establishing an identity.

"I think we can skate," he said. "I think we can play with pace. Combine that with checking for chances and taking pride in that, seems to be how we're rolling out wins."

Compare Detroit's numbers before and since McLellan's hiring Dec. 26:

The Red Wings aren't relying on hot shooting or goaltending. Their 5-on-5 shooting (8.2 to 8.1) and save (.921 to .914) percentages have decreased. Their 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (47.0 to 49.9) has increased.

They're spending less time in the defensive zone, more time in the offensive zone and shooting more. In shots against per game, they've gone from 28th in the NHL (30.1) to tied for 13th (28.1). In shots per game, they've gone from 31st (25.1) to tied for 10th (29.4).

A poor penalty kill has improved a little, and a good power play has become elite. On the penalty kill, they've gone from 31st (68.8) to 28th (71.8). On the power play, they've gone from tied for 10th (22.5 percent) to second (36.1).

Before McLellan arrived, Detroit was 25th in goals against (3.26) and 29th in goals (2.56) per game. Since? It's tied for 13th in goals against (2.70) and tied for third in goals (3.35) per game.

"You always say you want to shoot more," forward Lucas Raymond said. "You want to bring the puck to the net. But it's also always easier said than done. So, I think with Todd coming in, it kind of put that more concrete in what we actually need to do.

"I felt a change in my game. I know a lot of other guys have as well. The more time we can spend with the puck in the [offensive] zone, it benefits everyone's game, right? So it's been a good change for us."

Before McLellan arrived, Raymond led the Red Wings with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 34 games but was minus-6. Captain Dylan Larkin was next with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 34 games but was minus-7. Since? Raymond has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 20 games and is plus-6. Larkin has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games and is plus-8.

Raymond, who will represent Sweden at 4 Nations, is tied for fourth in the NHL in assists and tied for sixth in points since McLellan's hiring. Larkin, who will represent the United States, is tied for fifth in goals and ranks ninth in points.

CHI@DET: Johansson snaps it home for first career goal

"Both me and Dylan play with a lot of speed," Raymond said. "We like to play an attacking kind of game. Todd's come in and adjusted a couple things and implemented some new things that fit pretty good with our game."

Other established players have performed better, and younger players have seized their opportunities, especially 24-year-old defenseman Albert Johansson -- whom McLellan called his biggest surprise -- and forwards Jonatan Berggren, 24, Marco Kasper, 20, and Elmer Soderblom, 23.

"I think you can see there's a lot of potential in the locker room itself," Seider said. "Sometimes you've just got to find the right spark, and I think we have that right now. We play with a lot of confidence, a little bit of swagger, and we know we can play with anyone. As of right now, I think our team's looking really good."

As of right now.

First, there's Tampa Bay on Saturday. Then, the 4 Nations break. After that, a jam-packed, ultracompetitive stretch run.

Remember, the Red Wings went 16-4-2 from Jan. 2-Feb. 27 last season. They had the second-best record in the NHL over that stretch (.773) -- behind only the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers (.783) -- and built an eight-point cushion in the playoff race.

Then they lost seven straight games in regulation from Feb. 29-March 14 and let it slip away.

That was more of a mirage of hot shooting, goaltending and special teams, and Larkin missed eight games with a lower-body injury March 6-19. Still, it's a cautionary tale and fuel for the rest of this season.

"The way last season ended, the way it felt earlier this year, you're kind of even more eager to keep that and don't let that go," Raymond said. "I think everyone in here is determined to do that. Exciting, I think, is the word."

Latest News

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 7

NHL EDGE stats: Maple Leafs have case for best goalie tandem

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Eichel flying high for Vegas, looking forward to 4 Nations for Team USA

Ovechkin chase of Gretzky stirs memories for his 1st NHL coach with Capitals

Crosby to miss 1st game of season for Penguins with upper-body injury

Hagel's perseverance has led to opportunity with Canada at 4 Nations

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Sweden Team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Canada team

NHL On Tap: McDavid, MacKinnon meet before teaming up at 4 Nations

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks defeat Sharks in OT on O'Connor's penalty shot

Stolarz makes 26 saves, Maple Leafs defeat Kraken to win 3rd straight

Necas has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Flames

Tkachuk's goal with 12 seconds left lifts Panthers past Blues

Perry in 'awe' playing on line with McDavid, Draisaitl for Oilers

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Benak getting comfortable with North American game