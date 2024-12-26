McLellan hired as Red Wings coach, replaces Lalonde

Todd McLellan was named coach of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The 57-year-old, who signed a multiyear contract, replaces Derek Lalonde, who was fired after three seasons.

McLellan, who coached the Los Angeles Kings last season before he was fired on Feb. 2, is 598-412-134 in 1,144 regular-season games with the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers and Kings and 42-46 in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He ranks sixth among active coaches in wins behind Paul Maurice (891), Lindy Ruff (876), Peter Laviolette (823), John Tortorella (757) and Peter DeBoer (632).

He was 164-130-44 in five seasons with the Kings, who qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022 and 2023, losing to the Oilers in the first round each time.

McLellan was also an assistant coach with the Red Wings from 2005-08 and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2008.

Lalonde, 52, was 89-86-23 in 198 games with the Red Wings. He came to Detroit after four seasons as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning and helped them win the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021).

The Red Wings (13-17-4) are seventh in the Atlantic Division and have lost three straight games. They next play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO, TVAS).

Entering Thursday, the Red Wings rank 29th in goals per game (2.56), 25th in goals against per game (3.26) and 31st on the penalty kill (68.8 percent).

The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season; the eight-season playoff drought is the longest in team history, and followed 25 straight seasons of qualifying for the playoffs.

Detroit finished tied in points with the Washington Capitals for the final playoff spot from the Eastern Conference last season but lost on a tiebreaker.

The Red Wings also fired associate coach Bob Boughner on Thursday, and named Trent Yawney an assistant. He served in the same role under McLellan with the Kings from 2019-24.

Lalonde is the fourth NHL coach fired this season, joining Jim Montgomery (Boston Bruins, Nov. 19), Drew Bannister (St. Louis Blues, Nov. 24) and Luke Richardson (Chicago Blackhawks, Dec. 5).