Yzerman aims to get 'more from our players' after Red Wings coaching change

DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman summed up the state of the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, one day after the Red Wings replaced Derek Lalonde with Todd McLellan as coach.

“I’m going to do everything I can to build a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup,” the general manager said. “I feel today we’re a long way from that.

“Part of that is being a competitive team that can compete for a playoff spot, and we’re going to continue trying to build. We have an ownership group that is 100 percent dedicated and giving us all the support that we need to whatever we have to do to get there, and it’s a difficult process.”

Yzerman inherited a declining team when he took over as GM on April 19, 2019. After bottoming out with a .275 points percentage in his first season, the Red Wings improved each of the next four seasons -- .429 in 2020-21, .451 in 2021-22, .488 in 2022-23 and .555 last season.

They just missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs a season ago, losing the tiebreaker to the Washington Capitals, who earned the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with the same number of points but more regulation wins (32-27). Detroit’s postseason drought stretched to eight seasons, the longest in the team’s 98-year history.

That set the bar for Yzerman’s sixth season.

“My expectation at the start of the year, if everything went well here with our team, everyone stayed healthy, everybody performed up to expectations, I think with this group we could compete for a wild card spot, and we’re not there,” Yzerman said.

The Red Wings were 15th in the East entering the holiday break Tuesday through Thursday, eight points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the conference.

They were 28th in the NHL in points percentage (.441). They were 25th in goals against per game (3.26) and 29th in goals per game (2.56). They were tied for 10th on the power play (22.5 percent) with the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks, but were 31st on the penalty kill (68.8 percent).

Sometimes, they looked lifeless.

“The spirit was zapped out,” Yzerman said. “You start to sense the frustration, the will being zapped from everyone.”