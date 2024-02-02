McLellan fired as Kings coach, replaced by Hiller

Los Angeles 3-8-6 in past 17 games after beginning season 20-7-4

Todd McLellan

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Todd McLellan was fired as coach of the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and replaced by Jim Hiller on an interim basis.

The Kings (23-15-10) are fourth in the Pacific Division and hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, but are 3-8-6 in their past 17 games after beginning the season 20-7-4.

McLellan was 164-130-44 in five seasons with Los Angeles, which hired him as coach prior to the 2019-20 season. The 56-year-old is 598-412-134 as an NHL coach in 16 seasons; he was 311-163-66 in seven seasons with the San Jose Sharks from 2008-15 and 123-119-24 in four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers from 2015-19.

Under McLellan, the Kings never finished higher than third in the Pacific Division and qualified for the playoffs twice, in 2022 and 2023. Each time, they lost in the first round to the Oilers.

He signed a one-year contract with Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season in October.

"He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community," Kings general manager Rob Blake said of McLellan on Friday. "This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time."

Struggling Kings dismiss head coach Todd McLellan

Hiller, 54, who will coach Los Angeles for the remainder of the season, was in his second season as an assistant after holding similar titles with the Detroit Red Wings (2014-15), Toronto Maple Leafs (2015-19) and New York Islanders (2019-22).

This is his first head coaching job in the NHL.

"Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players," Blake said. "We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time."

A former forward, Hiller had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 63 NHL games from 1992-94 for the Kings, Red Wings and New York Rangers.

McLellan took responsibility for Los Angeles' slump following a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 24, which was the Kings' 12th loss in 14 games (2-7-5).

He was asked if he were concerned about his job security and acknowledged it was a "very fair question" six days after Blake had said McLellan would remain coach for the rest of the season.

"If I was sitting in your seat and you were standing here, I'd ask you that," McLellan said. "I'm responsible for this. And when you looked at the team that played the first, what would we call it, 25, 30 games if you will, it doesn't look like the team that's playing right now.

"And I’m responsible for it. Our staff is doing what we can or what we believe we can to get them to turn it around. We're trying different things at different times. But I'm going to keep pushing away. I'm going to try and push buttons, poke people, praise people, look at how we do things. Our numbers, our underlying numbers, say we're more the first-half team than the second-half team, but the winning column doesn't say that, and that's all that matters. So it's a very fair question."

The same day, Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar defended McLellan and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I mean, it comes down to this room," Kopitar said. "They give us a plan, they give us the structure, the motivation or the kick in the [butt]. It is what it is, but it’s about the guys that have to bring it out on the ice and make things happen."

Blake had ruled out an in-season coaching change Jan. 18.

"Like I said, our philosophy here for the past three, four years is on the structure and the system and the design, in the buy-in of the players, and he (McLellan) has gotten that from the players," Blake said then. "I'm going to rely on the players and the leadership to get us out of that.

"I mean, we're sitting here at halfway point at 50 points. You always say 100 points gets you in. We're a game or two off the pace where we were last year. We were really good early on but slipped."

Following the NHL All-Star break and their bye week, the Kings next play against the Oilers on Feb. 10.

McLellan is the sixth NHL coach fired this season, joining Lane Lambert (New York Islanders), D.J. Smith (Ottawa Senators), Jay Woodcroft (Oilers), Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild) and Craig Berube (St. Louis Blues).

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Greenspan contributed to this report

