'This is Hockey' original series to feature growth of game in unexpected places

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the release of ‘This Is Hockey,’ an original series featuring the growth of hockey in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, seven unexpected places where hockey is thriving.

All episodes are now available to watch globally, in multiple languages. Viewers can stream in Canada on Prime Video (English and French captions), in the U.S. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), and on YouTube.com/NHL for the rest of the world (English, Spanish, and ’Brazil’ episode also offered in Portuguese.) ESPN Deportes will also air all episodes. For a complete schedule, visit NHL.com/ThisIsHockey.

“This series takes us on a journey where hockey fans probably didn’t know the game was even played. It is so awesome to see the passion for hockey in places like South America and the Caribbean,” said Steve Mayer, President, NHL Content and Events. “We want to showcase how hockey is thriving and becoming embedded in so many different cultures. It is our hope that this series will shine a light on these burgeoning hockey communities and encourage more individuals and organizations to pursue their hockey dreams, wherever they live.”

The places and countries chosen for this series have competed in the Amiergol LATAM Cup, a tournament hosted by the Florida Panthers and supported financially by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. This year’s LATAM Cup featured 52 teams and more than 1,100 players representing 17 countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

“The places and countries selected for ‘This is Hockey’ were communities that could effectively tell their stories revolving around their budding hockey cultures, hopes and plans to build their own ice rinks, and others that are slightly more established in the ice hockey world, showcasing how they did it in non-traditional markets and the goals they continue to strive for,” said Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President for Community Development & Industry Growth. “Through inspiring stories and immersive footage, viewers will witness the passion and determination of players, coaches, and fans as they evolve the sport within their local communities.”

More about ‘This is Hockey’ episodes:

Argentina: From a fledgling ice rink in the capital city to outdoor ponds at the ‘End of the World,’ Argentina’s ice hockey program is growing from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia as a defiant contrast to a soccer-dominated nation.

Brazil: Stanley Cup champion Robyn Regehr returns to the country of his birth to help the Brazil Ice Hockey Federation grow hockey at a 3x3 ice surface in São Paolo, the only indoor rink in the country.

Chile: Modern day ice hockey played in Santiago can trace its origin to hockey-style games like ‘palin,’ practiced by the indigenous Mapuche community since the 16th century. Watch the traditional tree ceremony from inside the sacred prayer circle, captured on film for the first time in history.

Colombia: Starting from roller hockey with dreams of building an ice rink at home, the hockey community in Bogota has enjoyed international tournament success – including champions of the Amerigol LATAM Cup – thanks to its local heroes and passionate stewards both at home and abroad.

Jamaica: Despite being a small island, Jamaica has exported a vibrant culture and is home to legendary athletes in all sports around the world, including the first Jamaican-born NHL player Graeme Townshend, and Karl Subban, father of PK, Malcolm, and Jordan, all drafted to the NHL. If a rink could be built on a beach, run by locals, the horizon for Jamaica’s youth would expand.

Mexico: The standard-bearer of ice hockey in Latin America with approximately 10 hockey rinks across the country, Mexico has felt the weight of their crown in developing the game with just a small group of passionate hockey people leading the charge. Much to their credit, they have seen huge growth of girls and women’s hockey, with the women’s national team ranked No. 25 in the world, higher than their soccer, basketball, and volleyball counterparts, led by Mexican hockey star Claudia Tellez.

Puerto Rico: The local interest in hockey is growing, with young players working to make hockey part of their culture. But the biggest obstacle for the Puerto Rico Ice Hockey Federation is bringing an ice surface back on to the island. Former NHL player Al Montoya revisits memories of playing in an NHL game in Puerto Rico in 2006, and how far the game has come.

To learn more about ’This is Hockey,' visit NHL.com/ThisIsHockey