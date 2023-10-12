Latest News

NHL Buzz News and Notes October 12

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury
Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 12

NHL On Tap: Red Wings, Devils in national spotlight
Calgary fueled by Chris Snows memory in opening-night win

Flames 'fueled' by Snow's memory in opening-night win against Jets
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Rantanen has 4 points for Avalanche in win against Kings
Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks ease past Oilers

Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks ease past Oilers in season opener
Lindholm, Flames recover to defeat Jets in season opener

Lindholm, Flames recover to defeat Jets in season opener
Matthews powers Maple Leafs to win in season opener

Matthews comes up big for Maple Leafs when it matters most
Bedard scores first NHL goal for Blackhawks

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in 2nd game for Blackhawks
Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Blackhawks' Hall out with upper-body injury

Hall week to week for Blackhawks with upper-body injury
Hughes focused on 'expanding my game' to become more valuable to Devils

Hughes focused on 'expanding my game' to become more valuable to Devils

The Beaches to headline pregame concert at Heritage Classic

Canadian rock band part of free show for fans at Clarke Stadium ahead of Oilers-Flames outdoor game

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK / TORONTO – Canadian rock band The Beaches will be the featured performer at the SiriusXM Canada Pregame Concert on Sunday, Oct. 29, the National Hockey League announced today. The SiriusXM Canada Pregame Concert will be held at Clarke Stadium, located southwest of Commonwealth Stadium, at 2:30 p.m. MT, shortly before the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames take the ice in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at 5 p.m. MT. Portions of The Beaches' performance will be featured in coverage of the Oilers- Flames game broadcast on SN and TVA Sports in Canada and TBS and B/R Sports on Max in the U.S.

The concert will be free and open to the public. All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into Clarke Stadium and all bags will be subject to search. No bags larger than 4”x6”x1.5” will be allowed.

The Beaches, comprised of sisters Jordan Miller (lead vocals, bass) and Kylie Miller (guitar) plus closest friends Leandra Earl (guitar and keys) and Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums), are entering a new era after more than a decade together as a band. On new album Blame My Ex, the two-time Juno Award-winning Toronto band channels heartbreak into self-discovery. The lead single “Blame Brett” is currently no.1 on SiriusXM Alt Nation's “Alt 18 Countdown” and has racked up more than 10 million views on TikTok. The band has had eight no. 1 singles on Canadian Alternative Radio, including “Blame Brett,” and their single “T Shirt” is certified Gold in Canada. They have opened for Avril Lavigne, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal. The Beaches have sold out the majority of their shows across their upcoming Blame My Ex tour, including Toronto's Massey Hall and Vancouver's Orpheum.

As previously announced, Diamond-certified rock band Nickelback will perform during the second intermission of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.  A limited number of tickets to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

This year's Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will mark the 20-year anniversary of the first-ever NHL regular-season outdoor game: the 2003 NHL Heritage Classic, a 4-3 win for the Montreal Canadiens over the Oilers in front of 57,167 fans on Nov. 22, 2003 at Commonwealth. For more information on the NHL Heritage Classic, visit NHL.com and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL. Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #HeritageClassic.