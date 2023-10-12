The Beaches to headline pregame concert at Heritage Classic

NEW YORK / TORONTO – Canadian rock band The Beaches will be the featured performer at the SiriusXM Canada Pregame Concert on Sunday, Oct. 29, the National Hockey League announced today. The SiriusXM Canada Pregame Concert will be held at Clarke Stadium, located southwest of Commonwealth Stadium, at 2:30 p.m. MT, shortly before the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames take the ice in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at 5 p.m. MT. Portions of The Beaches' performance will be featured in coverage of the Oilers- Flames game broadcast on SN and TVA Sports in Canada and TBS and B/R Sports on Max in the U.S.

The concert will be free and open to the public. All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into Clarke Stadium and all bags will be subject to search. No bags larger than 4”x6”x1.5” will be allowed.

The Beaches, comprised of sisters Jordan Miller (lead vocals, bass) and Kylie Miller (guitar) plus closest friends Leandra Earl (guitar and keys) and Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums), are entering a new era after more than a decade together as a band. On new album Blame My Ex, the two-time Juno Award-winning Toronto band channels heartbreak into self-discovery. The lead single “Blame Brett” is currently no.1 on SiriusXM Alt Nation's “Alt 18 Countdown” and has racked up more than 10 million views on TikTok. The band has had eight no. 1 singles on Canadian Alternative Radio, including “Blame Brett,” and their single “T Shirt” is certified Gold in Canada. They have opened for Avril Lavigne, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal. The Beaches have sold out the majority of their shows across their upcoming Blame My Ex tour, including Toronto's Massey Hall and Vancouver's Orpheum.

As previously announced, Diamond-certified rock band Nickelback will perform during the second intermission of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. A limited number of tickets to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

This year's Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will mark the 20-year anniversary of the first-ever NHL regular-season outdoor game: the 2003 NHL Heritage Classic, a 4-3 win for the Montreal Canadiens over the Oilers in front of 57,167 fans on Nov. 22, 2003 at Commonwealth. For more information on the NHL Heritage Classic, visit NHL.com and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL. Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #HeritageClassic.