TEAM HUGHES vs. TEAM MATTHEWS 

Team Hughes will play Team Matthews in the second semifinal of the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday.

The winner will play the winner of the first semifinal between Team MacKinnon and Team McDavid in the All-Star Game final. The winning team splits a prize of $1 million.



Team Hughes is led by defenseman Quinn Hughes, who is one of six members of the Vancouver Canucks on the team. Also on Team Hughes from the Pacific Division-leading Canucks are forwards Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller, and goalie Thatcher Demko. They will play alongside forwards Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils) and Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks), and goalie Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings). Bratt is filling in for the injured Jack Hughes, who will still be captain with celebrity captain Michael Buble’ and coach Rick Tocchet, also of the Canucks.

Team Matthews consists of all four Toronto Maple Leafs playing in the All-Star Game: Forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and defenseman Morgan Rielly. It also includes two members of the New York Rangers: goalie Igor Shesterkin and forward Vincent Trocheck. Also on Team Matthews are forwards Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes), Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders), Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators) and Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings), and goalie Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars). They will be coached by Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins, with global superstar Justin Bieber the celebrity captain.