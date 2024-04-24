Lightning to ‘get away from the game’ after OT loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jon Cooper is ready for his Tampa Bay Lightning to get away for a day after dealing with one-goal losses in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers.
“We’ve been together a lot here in the past 5-6 days,” the Lightning coach said after another 3-2 loss, this one in overtime in Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. “Go home, be with the families, get away from the game and we'll circle back for Game 3. And then put a little bit better foot forward than we did these last two games because we have put a good foot forward, [but] we just need to be a little bit better. You learn from moments in a series, and we’ll see how much we’ve learned.”
The best-of-7 series shifts to Tampa for the next two games, starting with Game 3 at Amalie Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSFLX, BSSUN, BSFL, TVAS2, SN).
After losing their sixth straight overtime playoff game, the Lightning are facing another negative statistic as they head home: five consecutive playoff losses at Amalie Arena. Four of them were in overtime, and all five were decided by one goal.