Capitals defeat Lightning, tie for 2nd wild card in East

John Carlson and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals (38-31-11), who have won two of three. Charlie Lindgren made 32 saves.

The Capitals are tied with the Philadelphia Flyers, one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Anthony Duclair and Brandon Hagel scored for the Lightning (44-28-8), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

Tampa Bay holds the first wild card in the East. The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched third place in the Atlantic Division; they lead the Lightning by five points and Tampa Bay has two games remaining.

Carlson gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 8:29 of the third period, scoring on a high wrist shot from the right circle off a pass from Dylan Strome.

Dowd knocked in a loose puck in front at 16:46 for the 4-2 final.

Milano gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the first period. Max Pacioretty’s shot was deflected by Darren Raddysh and went to Milano, who slid a backhand shot past Vasilevskiy.

Duclair tied the score 2-2 at 13:06. Raddysh’s shot from the right point was redirected by Brayden Point and deflected in off Duclair in front.

Milano made it 2-1 at 14:00. Vasilevskiy tried to clear a loose puck in front of the net but it went right to Milano in the low slot.

Hagel tied it 2-2 at 16:24, receiving a pass from Steven Stamkos and lifting a backhand shot over Lindgren’s left shoulder from the right circle.

Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen was taken from the ice on a stretcher at 18:21 of the first period. Jensen was hit hard into the boards at center ice by Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont as he attempted to dump the puck. No penalty was assessed on the play.

The Capitals said in a post on X that Jensen "is conscious, alert and has the use of all his extremities. He will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical personnel."