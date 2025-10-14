Lightning at Capitals projected lineups

LIGHTNING (1-2-0) at CAPITALS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Mitchell Chaffee -- Conor Geekie -- Curtis Douglas

Victor Hedman -- J. J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 victory at the Boston Bruins on Monday. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois, a center, is day to day after being injured in the third period of a 1-0 victory at the New York Rangers on Sunday. … Van Riemsdyk will play after being a healthy scratch Sunday.