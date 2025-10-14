Lightning at Capitals projected lineups

LIGHTNING (1-2-0) at CAPITALS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Mitchell Chaffee -- Conor Geekie -- Curtis Douglas
Victor Hedman -- J. J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 victory at the Boston Bruins on Monday. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois, a center, is day to day after being injured in the third period of a 1-0 victory at the New York Rangers on Sunday. … Van Riemsdyk will play after being a healthy scratch Sunday.