Lightning at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (1-2-0) at CAPITALS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Mitchell Chaffee -- Conor Geekie -- Curtis Douglas

Victor Hedman -- J. J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 victory at the Boston Bruins on Monday. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois, a center, is day to day after being injured in the third period of a 1-0 victory at the New York Rangers on Sunday. … Van Riemsdyk will play after being a healthy scratch Sunday.

Latest News

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Schaefer featured in new episode of 'Welcome to the NHL'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Misa set to make NHL debut for Sharks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 3 goals from 900 with Capitals

Wild blow 3-goal lead, recover to defeat Kings in shootout

Burakovsky's goal in 3rd period lifts Blackhawks past Mammoth

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Harley stepping up for Stars, eyes spot on Canada Olympic team

Boldy talks playing with Kaprizov, having Guerin as Wild GM in Q&A with NHL.com

Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks

Couturier, Flyers defeat Panthers for Tocchet’s 1st win as coach

Mercer scores twice, Devils edge Blue Jackets

Van Riemsdyk savors scoring in Red Wings debut at Maple Leafs

Sabres pushing forward after another winless start ‘not acceptable’