Coach's Challenge: TBL @ WSH – 5:40 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Washington

Explanation: The Situation Room determined that Jakob Chychrun knocked the puck down with a high stick above the normal height of his shoulders at 14:35 (5:25 elapsed). Since there should have been a stoppage as a result of the high stick, and the puck did not leave the attacking zone between that play and the goal, the goal was disallowed. The decision was made in accordance with Rules 38.10 (Coach’s Challenge) and 80.1 (High-Sticking the Puck).

Latest News

Lindgren, Vesey traded to Avalanche by Rangers for de Haan, Parssinen, draft picks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk, Norris, Pinto to return for Senators against Sharks

Capitals, Lightning wear special helmet decals for victims of airline crash

Michkov named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

NHL Trade Buzz: Nyquist held out by Predators against Islanders

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

CHL notebook: Red Wings goalie prospect Guimond dominating in QMJHL

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for March 1

Colton gets 3 points, Avalanche rally to defeat Wild

Hintz has career-high 4 assists, Stars score 6 to pull away from Kings

NHL On Tap: Red Wings, Blue Jackets square off in Stadium Series at Ohio State

NHL.com projects Finland roster for 2026 Olympics

Knies breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs edge Rangers for 4th straight win

Blue Jackets, Red Wings have made Stadium Series matchup matter

Larkin ready to rebound in Stadium Series for Red Wings against Blue Jackets

NHL Buzz: Sillinger out for Blue Jackets in Stadium Series