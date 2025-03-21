Lightning at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (40-23-5) at UTAH (31-27-11)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Utah16

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Cam Atkinson

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Mattias Maccelli

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning, who did not practice Friday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 shootout win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday, and could again utilize 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Brodin could return for Wild against Sabres

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 22 

Ovechkin goal chase fun to watch, Backstrom says

Bedard sees positives for Blackhawks despite difficult season

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons for Blues resurgence

Draisaitl, McDavid each out up to a week for Oilers

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 21

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Blue Jackets look to regain scoring touch, close gap in East race

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Blackhawks miss playoffs for 5th straight season, done in by defense, road woes

Hurricanes defeat Sharks for 8th straight win

Dorofeyev gets hat trick, Golden Knights cruise past Bruins

Connor, Jets defeat short-handed Oilers in OT

Utah Hockey Club scores final 3 goals, pulls away from Sabres

McDavid sustains lower-body injury for Oilers in OT loss to Jets

Ovechkin’s Gretzky chase ‘a massive benefit’ for Capitals this season