Lightning at Utah projected lineups

LIGHTNING (40-23-5) at UTAH (31-27-11)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Utah16
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Utah16
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Cam Atkinson
Injured: None
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Mattias Maccelli
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning, who did not practice Friday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 shootout win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday, and could again utilize 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.