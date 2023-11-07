Latest News

Maple Leafs defeat Lightning in OT in back-and-forth game

Matthews scores 2 goals, Jarnkrok wins it at 46 seconds; Kucherov has 4-point period for Tampa Bay

Recap: Lightning at Maple Leafs 11.6.23

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Calle Jarnkrok scored his second goal 46 seconds into overtime for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who recovered for a 6-5 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a back-and-forth game at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Jarnkrok redirected in a pass from Morgan Rielly at the right post. William Nylander had the secondary assist on the play to extend his season-opening point streak to 12 games (six goals, 10 assists).

Mitchell Marner had a goal and three assists, Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist, and Matthew Knies had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs (6-4-2), who had lost four in a row (0-2-2).

Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals on 12 shots before being replaced in the first period by Joseph Woll, who made 18 saves. Samsonov was also pulled in Toronto's 4-3 overtime win against Tampa Bay on Oct. 21, when he allowed three goals on four shots.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists, and Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (5-3-4), who have lost three of four (1-1-2). Jonas Johansson made 28 saves.

Knies gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 3:42 of the first period when he knocked down a pass from Marner at the edge of the crease and scored glove side with a backhand.

Hedman scored 35 seconds later to tie it 1-1, scoring glove side from the left circle.

Kucherov put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 at 6:11 with a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a pass from Hagel. He then scored on another one-timer from the right circle to make it 3-1 at 11:27, this one coming off a pass from Hedman on a power play.

Point extended the lead to 4-1 at 15:13 with his own power-play goal. He took a pass from Kucherov in the high slot and scored blocker side on Samsonov.

Matthews made it 4-2 at 2:22 of the second period when his shot from the point deflected in off the stick of Lightning defenseman Calvin de Haan. He then cut it to 4-3 at 5:42, scoring five-hole from in front off a spinning backhand pass from Knies.

Jarnkrok tied it 4-4 at 1:55 of the third period, putting in the rebound of Nicholas Roberston’s shot.

Marner scored eight seconds later to put the Maple Leafs ahead 5-4.

Hagel tied it 5-5 at 17:34 when he knocked in the rebound of de Haan's shot, which had trickled behind Woll.