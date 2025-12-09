Hildeby gets 1st career shutout, Maple Leafs top Lightning

Goalie makes 29 saves for Toronto; Tampa Bay has lost 4 in row

TBL at TOR | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Dennis Hildeby made 29 saves for his first NHL shutout and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs (14-11-4), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games.

Jonas Johansson made 22 saves for the Lightning (16-11-2), who have lost four in a row and were shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 11-14, 2023. The Lightning lost 2-0 to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Forwards Brayden Point, who missed seven games with an undisclosed injury, and Nikita Kucherov, who missed one game with an undisclosed injury, each returned for Tampa Bay.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 16:26 of the first period. After Easton Cowan’s intended pass for William Nylander went off Yanni Gourde’s skate, Rielly got to the puck in the slot. His stick was initially lifted from behind by Jake Guentzel but Rielly stayed with the play and dove to slip a backhand past Johansson’s outstretched glove.

Matthews shot into an empty net at 19:59 for the 2-0 final.

Maple Leafs defenseman Dakota Mermis left the game at 3:00 of the third period after taking a knee-on-knee hit against the boards from Gage Goncalves, who was assessed a five-minute major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct. Toronto forward Bobby McMann was issued a match penalty for high-sticking during the ensuing scrum.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Point returns for Lightning against Maple Leafs

Avalanche driven by playoff disappointment against Stars, says Sakic

NHL receives ‘positive reports’ on Olympic rink progress

Bedard has taken ‘massive step forward’ this season, Blackhawks GM says

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Flames players volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

McKenna, projected No. 1 pick of 2026 Draft, tops Canada World Junior camp roster

Tennis stars get custom Devils jerseys after New Jersey tournament

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Smith retires from NHL after 14 seasons, helped Predators reach 2017 Final

Pastrnak, McAvoy to travel with Bruins, could return to lineup this week

Star Wears: Rangers award Broadway Hat to player of game

Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for United States inspired by 'Miracle on Ice'