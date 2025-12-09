Hildeby gets 1st career shutout, Maple Leafs top Lightning

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs (14-11-4), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games.

Jonas Johansson made 22 saves for the Lightning (16-11-2), who have lost four in a row and were shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 11-14, 2023. The Lightning lost 2-0 to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Forwards Brayden Point, who missed seven games with an undisclosed injury, and Nikita Kucherov, who missed one game with an undisclosed injury, each returned for Tampa Bay.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 16:26 of the first period. After Easton Cowan’s intended pass for William Nylander went off Yanni Gourde’s skate, Rielly got to the puck in the slot. His stick was initially lifted from behind by Jake Guentzel but Rielly stayed with the play and dove to slip a backhand past Johansson’s outstretched glove.

Matthews shot into an empty net at 19:59 for the 2-0 final.

Maple Leafs defenseman Dakota Mermis left the game at 3:00 of the third period after taking a knee-on-knee hit against the boards from Gage Goncalves, who was assessed a five-minute major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct. Toronto forward Bobby McMann was issued a match penalty for high-sticking during the ensuing scrum.