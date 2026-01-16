Lightning at Blues projected lineups

LIGHTNING (29-13-3) at BLUES (18-21-8)
8 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNMW
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jack Finley -- Dominic James
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: Simon Lundmark, Jack Finley
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich -- Nick Bjugstad -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Logan Mailloux -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Robby Fabbri
Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Philip Broberg (concussion), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Mathieu Joseph (elbow infection)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Johansson, a goalie, will not play; Halverson was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and will back up Vasilevskiy. ... Point was placed on injured reserve; the center will miss his second straight game after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. ... Thomas, a center, will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Broberg, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; if he plays, he will replace Kessel.