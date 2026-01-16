Lightning at Blues projected lineups

LIGHTNING (29-13-3) at BLUES (18-21-8)

8 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNMW

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jack Finley -- Dominic James

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Simon Lundmark, Jack Finley

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Nick Bjugstad -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Logan Mailloux -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robby Fabbri

Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Philip Broberg (concussion), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Mathieu Joseph (elbow infection)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Johansson, a goalie, will not play; Halverson was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and will back up Vasilevskiy. ... Point was placed on injured reserve; the center will miss his second straight game after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. ... Thomas, a center, will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Broberg, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; if he plays, he will replace Kessel.