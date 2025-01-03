Askarov helps Sharks edge Lightning, end 8-game skid

Goalie makes 24 saves, Toffoli scores 15th of season for San Jose

Lightning at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks ended an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at SAP Center on Thursday.

"You knew they were going to push," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "They got a goal there at the end of the second, but I thought we did a really good job in all three zones. We were on it from the start."

Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves, and Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks (12-23-6), who were 0-7-1 during the skid. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who missed the first 40 games because of a shoulder injury, had an assist and was plus-1 in 11:56 of ice time in his season debut.

"It's a lot of fun to play, it's even more fun winning," Vlasic said. "Guys are smiling. Guys played well tonight."

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (20-13-2), who have lost two straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

"It was tough for us the first two periods," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "Plays that guys normally make, we didn't make them tonight for whatever reason."

Toffoli put the Sharks in front 1-0 with his 15th goal of the season at 13:52 of the first period. Vlasic sent a backhand pass from the left boards to Toffoli, who toe-dragged Cirelli at the top of the right circle before beating Vasilevskiy glove side from the hash marks.

TBL@SJS: Toffoli scores a beautiful goal to start the scoring

Ferraro increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:55 of the second period. He shot over Vasilevskiy's glove from the low slot after his intended pass for Luke Kunin on the rush deflected back to him off the skate of Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons.

"I got the puck back, and I even fanned on the pass, and I got the puck back," Ferraro said. "I should be grateful for the bounces that go my way, not just the ones that sometimes don't."

Cirelli cut it to 2-1 at 17:44 of the second. Erik Cernak skated into a pass from Brandon Hagel for a slap shot from the right point that Cirelli deflected over the blocker of Askarov.

"The execution wasn't there from the start of the game," Cernak said. "We know we have to be better. We've got to be ready to play."

NOTES: Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman left the game at 9:03 of the third period after taking a puck to the ear. There was no update postgame. ... Kunin played in his 400th NHL game. ... Sharks forward Collin Graf played 11:54 in his season debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Latest News

Canucks recover for shootout win against Kraken

Toews OT goal caps comeback, Avalanche edge Sabres

Golden Knights score 4 straight, stay hot with win against Flyers

NHL EDGE stats: Kuemper, stout defense give Kings futures appeal

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

Hintz scores twice, Stars surge past Senators

Crouse scores twice, Utah Hockey Club rallies past Flames

Eichel’s case for winning Hart, Selke discussed by Millard on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Terry has 3 points, Ducks rally to defeat Jets in OT for 3rd straight win

McMann scores twice, Maple Leafs edge Islanders

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Misa unfazed living up to exceptional status

World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Canada on late goal to reach semifinals

Berggren scores late, Red Wings edge Blue Jackets for 3rd win in row

Slavin goal in 3rd sparks Hurricanes past Panthers

Quick makes 32 saves, Rangers edge Bruins to end 4-game skid

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Jaaska makes NHL debut during dad’s 1st trip to U.S.

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 871, 24 from breaking NHL record