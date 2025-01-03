SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks ended an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at SAP Center on Thursday.
Askarov helps Sharks edge Lightning, end 8-game skid
Goalie makes 24 saves, Toffoli scores 15th of season for San Jose
"You knew they were going to push," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "They got a goal there at the end of the second, but I thought we did a really good job in all three zones. We were on it from the start."
Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves, and Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks (12-23-6), who were 0-7-1 during the skid. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who missed the first 40 games because of a shoulder injury, had an assist and was plus-1 in 11:56 of ice time in his season debut.
"It's a lot of fun to play, it's even more fun winning," Vlasic said. "Guys are smiling. Guys played well tonight."
Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (20-13-2), who have lost two straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.
"It was tough for us the first two periods," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "Plays that guys normally make, we didn't make them tonight for whatever reason."
Toffoli put the Sharks in front 1-0 with his 15th goal of the season at 13:52 of the first period. Vlasic sent a backhand pass from the left boards to Toffoli, who toe-dragged Cirelli at the top of the right circle before beating Vasilevskiy glove side from the hash marks.
Ferraro increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:55 of the second period. He shot over Vasilevskiy's glove from the low slot after his intended pass for Luke Kunin on the rush deflected back to him off the skate of Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons.
"I got the puck back, and I even fanned on the pass, and I got the puck back," Ferraro said. "I should be grateful for the bounces that go my way, not just the ones that sometimes don't."
Cirelli cut it to 2-1 at 17:44 of the second. Erik Cernak skated into a pass from Brandon Hagel for a slap shot from the right point that Cirelli deflected over the blocker of Askarov.
"The execution wasn't there from the start of the game," Cernak said. "We know we have to be better. We've got to be ready to play."
NOTES: Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman left the game at 9:03 of the third period after taking a puck to the ear. There was no update postgame. ... Kunin played in his 400th NHL game. ... Sharks forward Collin Graf played 11:54 in his season debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.