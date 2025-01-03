Askarov helps Sharks edge Lightning, end 8-game skid

"You knew they were going to push," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "They got a goal there at the end of the second, but I thought we did a really good job in all three zones. We were on it from the start."

Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves, and Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks (12-23-6), who were 0-7-1 during the skid. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who missed the first 40 games because of a shoulder injury, had an assist and was plus-1 in 11:56 of ice time in his season debut.

"It's a lot of fun to play, it's even more fun winning," Vlasic said. "Guys are smiling. Guys played well tonight."

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (20-13-2), who have lost two straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

"It was tough for us the first two periods," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "Plays that guys normally make, we didn't make them tonight for whatever reason."

Toffoli put the Sharks in front 1-0 with his 15th goal of the season at 13:52 of the first period. Vlasic sent a backhand pass from the left boards to Toffoli, who toe-dragged Cirelli at the top of the right circle before beating Vasilevskiy glove side from the hash marks.