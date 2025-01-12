Lightning at Penguins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (22-15-3) at PENGUINS (18-18-8)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering -- P.O. Joseph
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves
Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)
Status report
Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... Malkin, who is day to day, missed a third straight game when the Penguins lost 5-0 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The center has participated in each of two practices since being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 7. ... Jarry will likely start after making five saves in relief Saturday. Nedeljkovic allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the second period.