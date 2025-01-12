Lightning at Penguins projected lineups

Status report

Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... Malkin, who is day to day, missed a third straight game when the Penguins lost 5-0 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The center has participated in each of two practices since being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 7. ... Jarry will likely start after making five saves in relief Saturday. Nedeljkovic allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the second period.