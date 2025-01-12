Lightning at Penguins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (22-15-3) at PENGUINS (18-18-8)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- P.O. Joseph

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves

Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)

Status report

Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... Malkin, who is day to day, missed a third straight game when the Penguins lost 5-0 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The center has participated in each of two practices since being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 7. ... Jarry will likely start after making five saves in relief Saturday. Nedeljkovic allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the second period.

