Lightning at Rangers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (44-26-6) at RANGERS (36-33-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann
Gabe Perreault -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones, Brett Berard, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: None
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman -- JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: None
Status report
The Lightning are using the same 11 forwards and seven defensemen they’ve used the past two games. It's the eighth straight game they'll use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Rempe will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … K'Andre Miller is a game-time decision, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. Miller missed practice Sunday because of an illness and didn't participate in an optional morning skate. If he can't play, Jones, a defenseman, is the likeliest candidate to replace him.