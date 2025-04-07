Lightning at Rangers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (44-26-6) at RANGERS (36-33-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann

Gabe Perreault -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones, Brett Berard, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: None

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: None

Status report

The Lightning are using the same 11 forwards and seven defensemen they’ve used the past two games. It's the eighth straight game they'll use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Rempe will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … K'Andre Miller is a game-time decision, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. Miller missed practice Sunday because of an illness and didn't participate in an optional morning skate. If he can't play, Jones, a defenseman, is the likeliest candidate to replace him.