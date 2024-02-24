Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning hang on for win against Islanders

Tampa Bay ends losing streak at 3; Dobson has 2 assists for New York

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning @ New York Islanders 2.24.24

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point, and Luke Glendening scored, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (31-23-5). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

"We knew how big these points were coming in for both teams," Point said. "I liked our game. I liked our compete, and I'm happy we got the job done, especially considering last game. They took it to us pretty good (a 6-2 Islanders win on Feb. 8)."

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored, and Noah Dobson had two assists for the Islanders (23-20-14), who have lost five of six (1-3-2). Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

"I cannot say we had a bad game. That's what I said to them after the second period," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "It was tight out there. There was no room. It was like a playoff hockey game where there were barely any chances on both sides."

Paul gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period, two seconds after a power play had expired. His shot from just outside the crease banked off the post before deflecting in off Sorokin's pad.

TBL@NYI: Paul buries a rebound to kick off scoring

The Islanders appeared to tie the game at 4:42 of the first when Bo Horvat scored from the slot, but the Lightning challenged the play for offside, and the call on the ice was overturned after a video review.

Kucherov then made it 2-0 at 5:34 of the first with a one-timer from the point off a feed from Hedman. The shot deflected off Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech, who was battling with Point in the slot.

"I thought defensively we were a little late trying to close on guys," Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri said. "The way our system works, we got to try and anticipate and be on top of our guys and take away time and space, and we were unable to do that."

Point extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:00 of the second period with a power-play goal.

"We're just playing defense first then getting offense off our defense," Paul said. "We're creating turnovers and going the other way."

TBL@NYI: Kucherov rips in a one-timer to extend the lead

Lee got the Islanders to within 3-1 at 13:44 of the third period, scoring from the top of the crease with Sorokin pulled for an extra skater.

Nelson cut it to 3-2 at 17:25 with a power-play goal from the right face-off circle with Sorokin again on the bench for an extra skater.

Tampa Bay was 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

"I thought that we played pretty well," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "We took too many penalties, and it cost us. I liked our compete. … We can't take the penalties that we took."

Glendening scored an empty-net goal with 30 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

NOTES: Kucherov had at least three points for the 15th time this season. He leads the NHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists). … Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak played after missing a 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday because of an illness. He had one shot on goal in 21:10 of ice time. … Islanders forward Casey Cizikas returned after missing a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday because of an upper-body injury. He had two shots on goal in 12:11 of ice time. … New York defenseman Scott Mayfield did not play and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Latest News

The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

Meier, Devils hand Canadiens 5th straight loss

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out, Forsling in for Panthers against Capitals

Kane plans to 'enjoy the whole thing' in Chicago return

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

Slumping Canucks embrace challenge against Bruins

Anderson week-to-week for Kings with upper-body injury

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 24

Chelios to have 'dream come true' when hometown Blackhawks retire his No. 7

CHL notebook: 'Sky's the limit' for Kraken prospect Loshko

NHL Morning Skate for February 24

McDavid pushes home point streak to 21, Oilers fall to Gustavsson, Wild

Connor goal lifts Jets past Blackhawks in OT

NHL Trade Buzz: Coyotes will be sellers following 11-game skid, GM says

NHL On Tap: Rangers face Flyers seeking 10th win in row

NHL Buzz: Foerster could return to Flyers lineup against Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings