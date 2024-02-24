Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning hang on for win against Islanders

Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point, and Luke Glendening scored, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (31-23-5). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

"We knew how big these points were coming in for both teams," Point said. "I liked our game. I liked our compete, and I'm happy we got the job done, especially considering last game. They took it to us pretty good (a 6-2 Islanders win on Feb. 8)."

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored, and Noah Dobson had two assists for the Islanders (23-20-14), who have lost five of six (1-3-2). Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

"I cannot say we had a bad game. That's what I said to them after the second period," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "It was tight out there. There was no room. It was like a playoff hockey game where there were barely any chances on both sides."

Paul gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period, two seconds after a power play had expired. His shot from just outside the crease banked off the post before deflecting in off Sorokin's pad.