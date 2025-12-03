Sorokin makes 27 saves, Islanders end Lightning's 7-game winning streak

Horvat, Duclair score for New York, which had lost 3 straight

Lightning at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the New York Islanders, who ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's seven-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

Bo Horvat and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders (14-10-3), who had lost three straight (0-2-1).

Dominic James scored the lone goal for the Lightning (16-8-2). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the second period. He received a return pass from Max Shabanov on a rush before scoring on his own rebound in the slot.

Sorokin preserved the one-goal lead at 12:35 by sticking out his left pad to deny Anthony Cirelli, who got behind the defense and tried to lift a backhand in at the right post.

Duclair extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:30 of the third period. He poked the puck away from Pontus Holmberg right to Calum Ritchie, who passed back to Duclair for a one-timer from the edge of the left circle that beat Vasilevskiy blocker side.

It was Duclair's first goal since Nov. 4 (14 games)

James cut it to 2-1 at 16:26. He curled out from below the goal line and banked a sharp-angled shot in off Sorokin's glove.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Walker out at least 8 weeks for Blues with upper-body injury

Markov starts celebrations early ahead of ceremony

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Foerster out 2-3 months for Flyers with upper-body injury

Countdown to 2026 Winter Classic: Celebrating outdoor hockey in Florida

Binnington, Montgomery ‘good’ after verbal exchange during Blues loss

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for November

Wallstedt named NHL Rookie of the Month for November

NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper teams for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL On Tap: Marchand, Panthers set to host Maple Leafs

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Zizing 'Em Up: Brodeur talks Team Canada goaltending situation

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Smith scores 2 more, Sharks cruise past Mammoth

Snuggerud to have wrist surgery, out at least 6 weeks for Blues

NHL Status Report: Pastrnak to miss 3rd straight game for Bruins

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues