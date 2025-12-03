Sorokin makes 27 saves, Islanders end Lightning's 7-game winning streak

Bo Horvat and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders (14-10-3), who had lost three straight (0-2-1).

Dominic James scored the lone goal for the Lightning (16-8-2). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the second period. He received a return pass from Max Shabanov on a rush before scoring on his own rebound in the slot.

Sorokin preserved the one-goal lead at 12:35 by sticking out his left pad to deny Anthony Cirelli, who got behind the defense and tried to lift a backhand in at the right post.

Duclair extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:30 of the third period. He poked the puck away from Pontus Holmberg right to Calum Ritchie, who passed back to Duclair for a one-timer from the edge of the left circle that beat Vasilevskiy blocker side.

It was Duclair's first goal since Nov. 4 (14 games)

James cut it to 2-1 at 16:26. He curled out from below the goal line and banked a sharp-angled shot in off Sorokin's glove.