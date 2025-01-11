Lightning at Devils projected lineups

LIGHTNING (22-15-2) at DEVILS (25-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
Goncalves moved up to the third line with Paul and Eyssimont during the Lightning morning skate Saturday; Chaffee moved to the fourth line with Girgensons and Glendening. … Moser, a defenseman who will miss his 13th straight game, did not skate Saturday but is on the road trip. … Tatar will dress after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Hatakka, a defenseman who has not played this season because of shoulder surgery, skated on his own Saturday.