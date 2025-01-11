Lightning at Devils projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (22-15-2) at DEVILS (25-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Goncalves moved up to the third line with Paul and Eyssimont during the Lightning morning skate Saturday; Chaffee moved to the fourth line with Girgensons and Glendening. … Moser, a defenseman who will miss his 13th straight game, did not skate Saturday but is on the road trip. … Tatar will dress after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Hatakka, a defenseman who has not played this season because of shoulder surgery, skated on his own Saturday.

