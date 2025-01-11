Lightning at Devils projected lineups

Status report

Goncalves moved up to the third line with Paul and Eyssimont during the Lightning morning skate Saturday; Chaffee moved to the fourth line with Girgensons and Glendening. … Moser, a defenseman who will miss his 13th straight game, did not skate Saturday but is on the road trip. … Tatar will dress after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Hatakka, a defenseman who has not played this season because of shoulder surgery, skated on his own Saturday.