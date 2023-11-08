Lightning score 4 in 1st period, defeat Canadiens

Nicholas Paul scored two goals, Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman each had two assists for Tampa Bay (6-3-4), which rebounded after surrendering a 4-1 first period lead in a 6-5 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Matt Tomkins made 22 saves for the Lightning in his first NHL win.

Nick Suzuki and Michael Pezzetta scored 34 seconds apart in the third period for Montreal (5-5-2), who have lost four straight games.

Jake Allen allowed four goals on nine shots before he was pulled 13:50 into the game. Sam Montembeault replaced Allen and made 22 saves in the final 46:10.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead when he scored 22 seconds into the game. He one-timed Hagel’s pass to score on a wrist shot past Allen’s glove from the right face-off circle.

Paul made it 2-0 at 7:15 when he put a rebound into an open right side of the net.

Alex Barre-Boulet pushed it to 3-0 on a power play at 9:09 with a shot from the right side that deflected in off Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson’s leg.

Michael Eyssimont put the Lightning up 4-0 at 13:50 when he banked a shot from a sharp angle inside the left post off Allen’s upper back.

Suzuki’s power-play goal at 6:50 of the third period cut the lead to 4-1.

Pezzetta drew the Canadiens within 4-2 at 7:24 when he jammed in a loose puck in the crease.

Paul scored his second goal of the game, and Tampa Bay’s second on the power play, at 17:40 to make it 5-2.

Christian Dvorak scored with 19 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.