Latest News

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Stanley Cup surprises Enoch Cree Nation students

NHL On Tap: Rangers seek point in 8th straight game

Western Conference top team debated by NHL.com

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 

Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

22 games to be nationally televised this week

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Lightning score 4 in 1st period, defeat Canadiens

Paul gets 2 goals for Tampa Bay; Montreal drops 4th in row

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- The Tampa Bay Lightning scored four goals in the first period in a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Nicholas Paul scored two goals, Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman each had two assists for Tampa Bay (6-3-4), which rebounded after surrendering a 4-1 first period lead in a 6-5 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Matt Tomkins made 22 saves for the Lightning in his first NHL win. 

Nick Suzuki and Michael Pezzetta scored 34 seconds apart in the third period for Montreal (5-5-2), who have lost four straight games.

Jake Allen allowed four goals on nine shots before he was pulled 13:50 into the game. Sam Montembeault replaced Allen and made 22 saves in the final 46:10. 

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead when he scored 22 seconds into the game. He one-timed Hagel’s pass to score on a wrist shot past Allen’s glove from the right face-off circle.

Paul made it 2-0 at 7:15 when he put a rebound into an open right side of the net.

Alex Barre-Boulet pushed it to 3-0 on a power play at 9:09 with a shot from the right side that deflected in off Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson’s leg.

Michael Eyssimont put the Lightning up 4-0 at 13:50 when he banked a shot from a sharp angle inside the left post off Allen’s upper back.

Suzuki’s power-play goal at 6:50 of the third period cut the lead to 4-1. 

Pezzetta drew the Canadiens within 4-2 at 7:24 when he jammed in a loose puck in the crease. 

Paul scored his second goal of the game, and Tampa Bay’s second on the power play, at 17:40 to make it 5-2.

Christian Dvorak scored with 19 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.