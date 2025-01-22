Evans’ late goal helps Canadiens rally past Lightning

Evans took a pass from Joel Armia in the left face-off circle and scored with a one-timer that went in off Andrei Vasilevskiy’s blocker.

“I think we just have so much belief in how we play and no lead is too far off for us to chase off,” Evans said. “We were down two and weren’t playing our best, and we knew if we started playing our hockey, it’s going to be easy to get back in it.”

Patrik Laine had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 33 saves for Montreal (24-19-4), which is 13-3-1 in its past 17 games.

Montembeault, who stopped 15 shots in the third, is one of three goalies chosen to play for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20; the others are Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues and Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights. He was well aware that it was an opportunity to audition for playing time in front of Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who will coach Canada. The roster includes Lightning forwards Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel.

“There are a lot of players on that team who are going to be part of Team Canada,” Montembeault said, “and it’s always fun to compete against some of the best players there like Kucherov, obviously, the best in the League and playing a full two minutes on the power play. But the guys did a great job to really limit his touches.”