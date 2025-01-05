Kempe breaks tie in 3rd period, Kings edge Lightning

Mikey Anderson had a goal and Darcy Kuemper mad 34 saves for the Kings (23-10-5), who are on their third-longest home winning streak in franchise history. They won 12 consecutive games Oct. 10-Dec. 8, 1992 and 10 games Oct. 13-Nov. 20, 1990.

Los Angeles has won four in a row, all on home ice.

Victor Hedman scored, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves, and the Lightning (20-14-2) have lost three in a row for the second time this season (Nov. 1-5).

Kempe put Los Angeles up 2-1 at 14:12 of the third period on a wrist shot from the slot. Alex Turcotte had the assist, chasing down a turnover on a bad pass in the defensive zone and going on a 1-on-2 rush before finding a trailing Kempe.

Hedman scored his fifth goal of the season when his shot from the point deflected off Anderson’s stick 1:10 into the first period to put Tampa Bay up 1-0.

Anderson tied it up 1-1 at 7:58 on a slap shot off Phillip Danault’s face-off win.

Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson did not return after sustaining an apparent upper-body injury early in the third period. He landed hard on his neck after jumping up to keep the puck in the offensive zone and coming down on Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons.