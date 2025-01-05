Kempe breaks tie in 3rd period, Kings edge Lightning

Kuemper makes 34 saves for Los Angeles, which wins 9th straight at home

Lightning at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Adrian Kempe broke a tie in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings won their ninth straight home game, 2-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Mikey Anderson had a goal and Darcy Kuemper mad 34 saves for the Kings (23-10-5), who are on their third-longest home winning streak in franchise history. They won 12 consecutive games Oct. 10-Dec. 8, 1992 and 10 games Oct. 13-Nov. 20, 1990.

Los Angeles has won four in a row, all on home ice.

Victor Hedman scored, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves, and the Lightning (20-14-2) have lost three in a row for the second time this season (Nov. 1-5).

Kempe put Los Angeles up 2-1 at 14:12 of the third period on a wrist shot from the slot. Alex Turcotte had the assist, chasing down a turnover on a bad pass in the defensive zone and going on a 1-on-2 rush before finding a trailing Kempe.

Hedman scored his fifth goal of the season when his shot from the point deflected off Anderson’s stick 1:10 into the first period to put Tampa Bay up 1-0.

Anderson tied it up 1-1 at 7:58 on a slap shot off Phillip Danault’s face-off win.

Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson did not return after sustaining an apparent upper-body injury early in the third period. He landed hard on his neck after jumping up to keep the puck in the offensive zone and coming down on Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons.

Latest News

On Tap: World Junior Championship final, third-place game

Matthews, Marner central to past, present for Maple Leafs

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Czechia, faces Finland for title

Harley lifts Stars past Utah Hockey Club in OT for 4th straight win

Rossi has 4 assists, Wild shut out Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

NHL Buzz: Wedgewood will 'miss some time' for Avalanche with injury

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Raymond has goal, 2 assists to help Red Wings top Jets for 4th straight win

Caufield, Dach lift Canadiens past Avalanche in shootout

Knies has hat trick, 5 points, Maple Leafs hold off Bruins

Kings celebrate Lewis for 1,000th NHL game milestone

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Campbell speaks to Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL ‘Takeover Tour’ in Seattle

Ceci lifts Sharks past Devils with 25 seconds left

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthews returns from upper-body injury for Maple Leafs against Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Team USA, Ohio State women’s hockey honor Gaudreau with jerseys