Video Review: TBL @ FLA – 14:15 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli batted the puck, which caused it to illegally enter the Florida net. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.”

Latest News

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Moser signs 8-year, $54 million contract with Lightning

NHL Status Report: Evans out 4-6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top games to watch with NHL set to resume

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025

Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

McDavid, Oilers hope upcoming home schedule can help tip Pacific race

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

Winter Classic in Miami, milestones among 10 things to watch in NHL before Olympic break