Barkov, Panthers end Lightning 8-game winning streak in Jones’ debut

Seth Jones made his debut for the Panthers after he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The defenseman had three shots on goal in 22:56 of ice time, including 4:08 on the penalty kill.

“Seth was real valuable tonight, that’s an awful lot of minutes against that power play,’’ Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s going to be really good for us. He moves the puck clean and has a set of hands on him. I thought, from flying from Anaheim (Sunday) to get here, and then having everything being brand new, he was basically playing on instinct out there.’’

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (38-21-3), who have won four in a row and nine of 11.

“The atmosphere was great. Obviously, they have a good team and we have a good team,” Bobrovsky said. “It was fun hockey. When two good teams play, there is good bite, good energy.’’

Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (35-21-4), who hadn’t lost since Feb. 1 against the New York Islanders. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

“We had 10-plus minutes of power-play time and can’t tuck one in,” said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, whose team was 0-for-7 with the man-advantage. “That, ultimately, was probably the difference. I can’t say it took momentum, because we got stronger as the game went on. … It was two really good teams, and it was a good hockey game.”

Barkov gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 9:02 of the second period, escaping a check from Point at the top of the zone before turning up ice and scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.