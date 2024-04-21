Verhaeghe scores in 3rd period, Panthers edge Lightning in Game 1

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Carter Verhaeghe broke a tie with a power-play goal early in the third period, helping the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.
Verhaeghe gave Florida a 2-1 lead when he redirected Aleksander Barkov’s sharp feed from the right face-off circle just 58 seconds into the third.
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Barkov had two assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves.
Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for the Lightning, the first wild card from the East.
Game 2 will be at Florida on Tuesday.
Sam Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period. After Barkov forced a turnover in the offensive zone, Reinhart scored on a redirection of Gustav Forsling’s wrist shot that trickled past Vasilevskiy.
Brandon Hagel tied it 1-1 at 16:04 on a rebound of Anthony Cirelli’s shot after the latter won an offensive-zone face-off against Sam Bennett.
Tkachuk made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 17:55 of the third.
Stamkos scored on a power play with 10 seconds left and Vasilevsky pulled for an extra attacker for the 3-2 final.
