Verhaeghe scores in 3rd period, Panthers edge Lightning in Game 1

Verhaeghe gave Florida a 2-1 lead when he redirected Aleksander Barkov’s sharp feed from the right face-off circle just 58 seconds into the third.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Barkov had two assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for the Lightning, the first wild card from the East.

Game 2 will be at Florida on Tuesday.

Sam Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period. After Barkov forced a turnover in the offensive zone, Reinhart scored on a redirection of Gustav Forsling’s wrist shot that trickled past Vasilevskiy.

Brandon Hagel tied it 1-1 at 16:04 on a rebound of Anthony Cirelli’s shot after the latter won an offensive-zone face-off against Sam Bennett.

Tkachuk made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 17:55 of the third.

Stamkos scored on a power play with 10 seconds left and Vasilevsky pulled for an extra attacker for the 3-2 final.