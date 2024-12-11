Video Review: TBL @ EDM – 19:51 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Nick Paul’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he contacted the puck. It then deflected off Darnell Nurse before it entered the Edmonton net. According to Rule 80.3, that states in part “When an attacking player causes the puck to enter the opponent’s goal by contacting the puck above the height of the crossbar, either directly or deflected off any player or official, the goal shall not be allowed. The determining factor is where the puck makes contact with the stick.”

Latest News

Kakko playing 'way better' for Rangers, will represent Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Excitement building in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Draisaitl gets goal, assist, Oilers edge Lightning for 3rd win in row

Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Devils in OT

Chatfield's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Sharks

Rantanen has hat trick, 5 points in Avalanche win against Penguins

Kings hold off Islanders to win 6th straight game

Scheifele, Connor each has 3 points, Jets cruise past Bruins

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Konecny scores twice, Flyers top Blue Jackets to end 3-game skid

Huberdeau, Rooney help Flames hand Predators 8th straight loss

NHL Buzz: Miller skates with Canucks for 1st time since leave

Durham Bulls bat dog Ripken performs ceremonial puck drop before Hurricanes game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

Montour, Mahura receive Stanley Cup rings before matchup with Panthers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today