Draisaitl gets goal, assist, Oilers edge Lightning for 3rd win in row

Draisaitl became the first player in the NHL to reach 20 goals this season.

Connor McDavid also scored, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves for the Oilers (16-10-2), who have won three in a row and six of their past seven (6-1-0).

Jake Guentzel scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves for the Lightning (14-10-2), who had won three of their previous four.

Mattias Ekholm nearly scored for the Oilers at 7:25 of the first period. He picked up a loose puck that bounced off the left boards and sent a slap shot over the right shoulder of Vasilevskiy, but a review determined Zach Hyman was offside on the play.

After getting stopped on a breakaway earlier in the period, McDavid gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 17:31, taking a pass at center ice and steering through both Conor Geekie and J.J. Moser and scoring past Vasilevskiy’s blocker.

Guentzel tied it 1-1 at 10:02 of the second period following a turnover by Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard in his own end. Guentzel took a pass in the slot from Nikita Kucherov from the right corner and sent a wrist shot under Skinner’s blocker.

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead on a breakaway at 11:58 after Vasilevskiy stopped Draisaitl’s initial backhand only to swipe at the rebound and have it hit off the skate of Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and through his legs for an own goal. Draisaitl was credited with the goal.

Tampa Bay nearly tied it with nine seconds remaining in the third period during a netfront scramble when the puck trickled in, but the goal was immediately waved off for being played with a high stick by Lightning forward Nick Paul. The call was upheld following video review.