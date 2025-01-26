Talbot makes 28 saves, Red Wings shut out Lightning

The Lightning hadn’t been shut out since a 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 14, 2023.

Marco Kasper and Michael Rasmussen scored for Detroit (23-21-5), which has won two in a row after a three-game losing streak. Talbot recorded his second shutout of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning (26-19-3), who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime on Friday.

Kasper scored at 9:55 of the second period, spinning to tip J.T. Compher's pass in off the post.

Talbot stopped Brayden Point from the slot with 1:53 to play, with the puck disappearing into his gear. After a search by the officials, it was found inside his right leg pad.

Talbot also made a pad save on Anthony Cirelli’s rebound attempt and Victor Hedman missed an open net before Rasmussen scored into the empty net at 19:32.