Lightning at Red Wings projected lineups

LIGHTNING (1-2-1) at RED WINGS (3-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Mitchell Chaffee -- Conor Geekie -- Curtis Douglas
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate Friday. … Tampa Bay recalled Santini, a defenseman, from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday; he will serve as insurance with Crozier, also a defenseman, recovering from his injury. ... Raymond will miss his second straight game and remains day-to-day; Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said the forward is getting closer to a return.