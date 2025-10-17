Lightning at Red Wings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (1-2-1) at RED WINGS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Mitchell Chaffee -- Conor Geekie -- Curtis Douglas

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate Friday. … Tampa Bay recalled Santini, a defenseman, from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday; he will serve as insurance with Crozier, also a defenseman, recovering from his injury. ... Raymond will miss his second straight game and remains day-to-day; Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said the forward is getting closer to a return.

