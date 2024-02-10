Lightning at Blue Jackets 

LIGHTNING (27-20-5) at BLUE JACKETS (16-24-10)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul
Connor Sheary -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (left leg fractures)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov
Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Jack Roslovic
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Andrew Peeke
Injured: Adam Fantilli (leg laceration)
Status report
Fleury returns from missing 14 games with an upper-body injury; he will replace de Haan on defense. ... Vasilevskiy starts for the 21st time in 24 games. ... Jeannot is day to day; the forward, who has missed 11 games, took part in the Lightning morning skate Saturday but will not play. ... Boqvist returns after missing three games with a facial injury and will replace Peeke, a defenseman. … Merzlikins will make his sixth start in eight games.