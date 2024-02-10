Lightning at Blue Jackets 

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (27-20-5) at BLUE JACKETS (16-24-10)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point  -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Connor Sheary -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont  

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury  -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (left leg fractures)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov

Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Jack Roslovic

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Andrew Peeke

Injured: Adam Fantilli (leg laceration)

Status report

Fleury returns from missing 14 games with an upper-body injury; he will replace de Haan on defense. ... Vasilevskiy starts for the 21st time in 24 games. ... Jeannot is day to day; the forward, who has missed 11 games, took part in the Lightning morning skate Saturday but will not play. ... Boqvist returns after missing three games with a facial injury and will replace Peeke, a defenseman. … Merzlikins will make his sixth start in eight games.

