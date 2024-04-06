Lightning clinch playoff berth after losses by Flyers, Capitals, Red Wings

The Tampa Bay Lightning clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday.

The Lightning (43-26-7), who were idle, reached the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season when the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay, 10-1-1 in its past 12 games, holds the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, and is two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs also clinched a berth on Friday.

The Lightning went to the Stanley Cup Final three straight seasons, winning the Cup in 2020 and 2021 before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games in 2022. They lost in the first round to the Maple Leafs last season.

Forward Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL with 133 points (43 goals, 90 assists) in 75 games. Center Brayden Point is second on Tampa Bay with 85 points (43 goals, 42 assists) in 75 games and Victor Hedman is third on the Lightning and fifth among League defensemen with 72 points (13 goals, 59 assists) in 73 games.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who missed the first 20 games of the season after having back surgery Sept. 28, is 29-17-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and two shutouts in 48 starts. Jonas Johansson is 12-7-5 with a 3.37 GAA, .890 save percentage and two shutouts in 26 games (24 starts).