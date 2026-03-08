Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (39-18-4) at SABRES (38-19-6)

6 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG-B

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Scott Sabourin -- Connor Geekie -- Corey Perry

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Declan Carlile

Injured: Gage Goncalves (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn, Tanner Pearson, Alex Lyon

Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Luukkonen starting is the only expected change for the Sabres from their 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

