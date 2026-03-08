Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

LIGHTNING (39-18-4) at SABRES (38-19-6)
6 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG-B
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Scott Sabourin -- Connor Geekie -- Corey Perry
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Declan Carlile
Injured: Gage Goncalves (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn, Tanner Pearson, Alex Lyon
Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Luukkonen starting is the only expected change for the Sabres from their 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.