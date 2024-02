Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review determined Erik Cernak’s shot entered the net as a result of the culmination of a continuous play and the puck completely crossed the Boston goal line. According to Rule 37.3 (i), apparent goals shall be subject to video review when the “puck enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck”.