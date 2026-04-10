Lightning at Bruins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (48-25-6) at BRUINS (43-26-10)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Corey Perry

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jakob Pelletier -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Steve Santini, Victor Hedman

Injured: Declan Carlile (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body), Brandon Hagel (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, James Hagens

Injured: None

Status report

The Lightning held an optional practice Friday following a 2-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Hagens participated in his first full practice with the Bruins Friday after the 19-year-old forward signed a three-year entry-level contract Thursday; coach Marco Sturm said Hagens will not play Saturday, wanting to give him more time to get acclimated to the new surroundings. Hagens played six games with Providence of the American Hockey League after completing his NCAA career at Boston College.