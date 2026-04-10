Lightning at Bruins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (48-25-6) at BRUINS (43-26-10)
12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Corey Perry
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jakob Pelletier -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Steve Santini, Victor Hedman
Injured: Declan Carlile (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body), Brandon Hagel (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, James Hagens
Injured: None
Status report
The Lightning held an optional practice Friday following a 2-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Hagens participated in his first full practice with the Bruins Friday after the 19-year-old forward signed a three-year entry-level contract Thursday; coach Marco Sturm said Hagens will not play Saturday, wanting to give him more time to get acclimated to the new surroundings. Hagens played six games with Providence of the American Hockey League after completing his NCAA career at Boston College.