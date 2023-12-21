T-Mobile Park allows for smooth construction of Winter Classic rink

Retractable roof in Seattle makes life easier prior to Golden Knights-Kraken outdoor game on Jan. 1

Winter classic rink build Dec 20

© Christopher Mast/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

As a bank of thick fog rolled across downtown Seattle on Wednesday, Dean Matsuzaki, the executive vice president of events for the NHL, looked up at the closed roof above T-Mobile Park and felt relief.

Host for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 1 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS), the park has a retractable roof, which has made the early stages of rink preparation much smoother than previous iterations of the New Year’s Day signature event.

The battle against the elements -- wind, rain, snow, extreme cold and even too much sun -- has forced the League in the past to build buffers into the process as it has transformed baseball and football venues throughout North American into outdoor rinks able to host an NHL regular-season game.

There is less uncertainty this time around, even though the host city is known for its unexpected changes in weather patterns.

“I will say, having the roof for the whole build process has definitely helped us with being able to schedule confidently,” Matsuzaki said Wednesday. “When we schedule, we've always left in a little buffer for weather days, like if we get harsh rain or wind or things like that on a build day. With the roof on this venue, we've been able to take precipitation out of play for the for the build time.”

As a result, much progress has already been made since the mobile refrigeration unit arrived Monday at the home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners.

Workers were putting down ice pans Wednesday, soon to be connected to the pipes that have been run from the refrigeration unit. That process will be finished in the evening. Thursday, the dasher boards will be installed.

“Then things will start looking like a rink,” Matsuzaki said.

See Day 2 of the rink build in T-Mobile Arena

The NHL is planning for an open-air game Jan. 1, but having options certainly doesn’t hurt. The unique, three-part design of T-Mobile Park provides for extra flexibility to counter whatever challenges the elements present.

The roof, comprised of three separate movable panels, can cover but not enclose the ballpark, preserving an open-air feel. The panels glide on 128 steel wheels powered by 96 small electric motors, and the roof can be opened or closed within 20 minutes. The panels can be deployed separately, as well, allowing for a partially open roof.

“Obviously, our goal is to have everything open and have a true outdoor game,” Matsuzaki said. “Of course, if Mother Nature really dictates it and creates any unsafe conditions for the players, we will look at changing that. Interestingly enough, this roof is in three pieces, so it is possible to actually just close one section of the roof right above the rink and still have a lot of open air.”

The long-range forecast for Jan. 1 calls for a high of 48 degrees Fahrenheit and a 50-percent chance of showers.

Not only is the ballpark is being turned into a hockey rink, but the surrounding area will also soon be transformed as well.

The Enterprise NHL Fan Village, a free festival, will spring up in the in the North parking lot at Lumen Field and will open Dec. 31 at the conclusion of the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (begins at 1:05 p.m. PT), and again before and after the Winter Classic.

In addition, TNT will have its Breakaway Fan Event across the street at Hatback Bar & Grill. It will feature performances by Seattle-based bands The Head and the Heart and Fitz and the Tantrums, as well as hockey-themed experiences throughout the day.

No game ticket is required for entry, but fans must register at NHL.com/FanVillage.

Matsuzaki said it will be best for fans to take mass transit and that the King County Metro system plans to add extra service on game day. Also, he reminded fans that the policy for the Winter Classic only allows for 4X6 personal bags. Clear bags, backpacks, duffel bags, tote bags, oversized purses, and other similar style bags, as well as hard-sided coolers, are not permitted.

“It's early game time, but we are definitely encouraging people to come down early and even stay afterwards too,” Matsuzaki said. “There is lots of going on in the neighborhood and lots of reasons to come down early and maybe not rush out of here and clog up the streets. Instead, stay and enjoy some of the extra entertainment.”

Latest News

Excitement builds in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Excitement builds in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’
NHL Winter Classic, Seattle's struggles on 'NHL AT The Rink' podcast

Winter Classic, Kraken’s struggles discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Jaromir Jagr begins 36th professional hockey season

Jagr starts 36th season, has assist in Kladno loss 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Ovechkin confident goals will come despite drought

Ovechkin frustrated, but confident goals will come despite 13-game drought
NHL Buzz news and notes December 20

NHL Buzz: Miroshnichenko to make NHL debut for Capitals
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 20

NHL On Tap: Red Wings out to end slump against surging Jets
Pluses, minuses for New York-Washington, Seattle-Los Angeles

Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Capitals, Kraken-Kings
McGroarty named USA captain for 2024 WJC

McGroarty, Jets prospect, named U.S. captain for 2024 World Junior Championship
NHL betting odds for December 20, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 20
NHL fan mailbag for December 20

Mailbag: Trotz plan working for Predators; coaches on hot seat
Los Angeles Kings San Jose Sharks game recap December 19

Kopitar has goal, assist, Kings ease past Sharks
Ottawa Senators Jacques Martin debut as coach

Senators turnaround ‘going to be a process,’ Martin says
Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes game recap December 19

Senators blow 3-goal lead to Coyotes, lose 1st game under Martin
Colorado Avalanche Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 19

MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 in Avalanche’s loss to Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings