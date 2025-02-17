Sweden vs. United States projected lineups

4 nations faceoff
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SWEDEN (0-0-2-0) vs. UNITED STATES (2-0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

Sweden projected lineup

Jesper Bratt -- Mika Zibanejad -- William Nylander

Adrian Kempe -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Lucas Raymond

Filip Forsberg -- Elias Pettersson -- Leo Carlsson

Gustav Nyquist -- Elias Lindholm -- Rickard Rakell

Victor Hedman -- Jonas Brodin

Gustav Forsling -- Erik Karlsson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Rasmus Andersson

Linus Ullmark

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Mattias Ekholm, Viktor Arvidsson, Samuel Ersson

Injured: None

United States projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes

Chris Kreider -- Jack Eichel -- Brady Tkachuk

J.T. Miller -- Dylan Larkin -- Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Kyle Connor

Jaccob Slavin -- Brock Faber

Noah Hanifin -- Adam Fox

Zach Werenski -- Jake Sanderson

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Connor Hellebuyck, Charlie McAvoy

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Status report

Sweden's lines at the morning skate showed Ekholm as the seventh defenseman and Arvidsson as the 13th forward, but coach Sam Hallam said the staff needs to make sure everybody is healthy and ready to go. … Kreider will replace Matthew Tkachuk, a forward, and Sanderson will replace McAvoy, a defenseman. It's unclear if McAvoy is also dealing with an injury.

