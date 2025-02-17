Sweden vs. United States projected lineups
Sweden projected lineup
Jesper Bratt -- Mika Zibanejad -- William Nylander
Adrian Kempe -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Lucas Raymond
Filip Forsberg -- Elias Pettersson -- Leo Carlsson
Gustav Nyquist -- Elias Lindholm -- Rickard Rakell
Victor Hedman -- Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling -- Erik Karlsson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Rasmus Andersson
Linus Ullmark
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Mattias Ekholm, Viktor Arvidsson, Samuel Ersson
Injured: None
United States projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes
Chris Kreider -- Jack Eichel -- Brady Tkachuk
J.T. Miller -- Dylan Larkin -- Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Kyle Connor
Jaccob Slavin -- Brock Faber
Noah Hanifin -- Adam Fox
Zach Werenski -- Jake Sanderson
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Connor Hellebuyck, Charlie McAvoy
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Status report
Sweden's lines at the morning skate showed Ekholm as the seventh defenseman and Arvidsson as the 13th forward, but coach Sam Hallam said the staff needs to make sure everybody is healthy and ready to go. … Kreider will replace Matthew Tkachuk, a forward, and Sanderson will replace McAvoy, a defenseman. It's unclear if McAvoy is also dealing with an injury.