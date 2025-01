Super 16: Golden Knights remain No. 1, Maple Leafs jump 4 spots to No. 5

The NHL season reaches the halfway point during the slate of 10 games Thursday that features nine of the 16 teams ranked in the Super 16 this week.

Now is as good a time as any to check in on where the top teams in the League are. How are they doing? What has worked so well? What are the reasons for optimism going into the second half? Are there reasons for pessimism?

Those questions and more are answered in the Super 16 power rankings showcasing the Toronto Maple Leafs making the biggest jump from last week, going from No. 9 to No. 5, and the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers tying for the biggest fall.

The Devils went from No. 4 to No. 9, and the Panthers from No. 6 to No. 11.

The Calgary Flames are back in, replacing the slumping Boston Bruins. The slumping Ottawa Senators barely stayed in. Oh, and the top three teams are the same for the fourth straight week, and in the exact same order for the second consecutive week.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 15 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the halfway point of the season edition of the Super 16: