NEW YORK -- Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros and Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 27.
Stone leads 3 Stars of the Week
Golden Knights captain, Predators goalie Saros, Stars forward Duchene earn honors
FIRST STAR – MARK STONE, RW, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Stone recorded multiple points in each of his three appearances, leading the NHL with 2-6—8 overall and 1-3—4 on the power play to lift the Golden Knights (6-2-1, 13 points) into first place in the Pacific Division on the strength of a perfect week. Stone posted 1-2—3, highlighted by his 39th career game-winning goal (and 20th w/ VGK), in a 6-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 22. He then collected a pair of assists as Vegas rallied from a trio of deficits to defeat his former team, the Ottawa Senators, 6-4 in a Nevada Day matinee on Oct. 25. Stone finished the week with 1-2—3, his 39th career three-point performance (and 20th w/ VGK), in a 7-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 26. The 32-year-old Stone, who captained Vegas to the Stanley Cup in 2022-23, tops the NHL with 4-13—17 through nine total contests this season. He also shares the League lead in assists (13) and power-play points (7).
SECOND STAR – JUUSE SAROS, G, NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Saros stopped 60 of the 62 shots he faced, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout to propel the Predators (3-5-0, 6 points) to a 3-0-0 week on the heels of a 0-5-0 start to the season. Saros made 33 saves, including 24 over the final two periods, for his 24th career shutout in a 4-0 win versus the Boston Bruins Oct. 22. He then turned aside 27 shots, including the final 12 against, as Nashville overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, Oct. 25. The 29-year-old Saros, who signed an eight-year extension with the Predators in July, owns a 2-4-0 record, 2.74 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout through six total appearances this season. His 184 career wins and 24 career shutouts (all w/ NSH) both rank second in franchise history, behind only Pekka Rinne.
THIRD STAR – MATT DUCHENE, C, DALLAS STARS
Duchene tallied 3-3—6 in three contests as the Stars (7-2-0, 14 points) earned a pair of wins in advance of traveling across the Atlantic Ocean for this week’s 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal (Nov. 1-2 vs. FLA). He notched one assist in a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres Oct. 22 before registering 1-2—3, his 53rd career three-point performance, in a 5-2 triumph against the Boston Bruins Oct. 24. Duchene then scored twice, including his 51st career game-winning goal, in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 26. The 33-year-old Duchene, now in his second season with Dallas, has found the score sheet in seven of his nine total appearances in 2024-25 to lead the Stars in goals (6) and points (11).
