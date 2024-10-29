Stamkos savors ‘pretty emotional’ night in return to Tampa with Predators

Forward receives tribute from Lightning in 1st game against former team ‘where it all began’

stamkos_102824

© Vince Del Monte/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos started welling up.

Who could blame him?

In this, his first game back in Tampa as a member of the Nashville Predators, he had just watched a tribute video in his honor on the giant Amalie Arena video screen during the first TV timeout of the first period. It was a condensed digest of his 16-season legacy as a member of the Tampa Bay Lighting, from being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2008 NHL Draft to scoring his 500th career goal to hoisting the Stanley Cup twice.

Fittingly, when the video ended, the standing ovation from the capacity crowd of 19,092 did not.

With the crowd still roaring, he skated out on the ice and did a couple of laps, hoisting his stick in the air to acknowledge the love being shown to him. That is, until the emotions took over.

“It was great,” he said of the tribute. “It was first-class. I wouldn’t expect anything less.

“It was pretty emotional. I didn’t know how I was going to react. I could feel some tears coming, so I decided to get back to the bench.”

NSH@TBL: Lightning honor Stamkos in his return to Tampa Bay

In the end, the Predators lost 3-2 on a goal at 3:22 of overtime by Lightning forward Nick Paul. Not that anyone will remember that for years to come. Instead, what will be etched in the minds of Lightning fans will be this special moment, one that the future Hall of Famer and former Tampa Bay captain was able to salute them as if he was saying farewell.

Except, in this case, he says he wasn’t.

“I don’t think it’s goodbye,” Stamkos said. “It’s more of a thank you, see you later type of thing.”

Does that mean the 34-year-old hopes to return to the Lightning when the four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed with the Predators on July 1 expires?

Or was he alluding that once his career is over, he plans to sign a one-day deal with Tampa Bay so he can retire as a member of the Lightning?

Only Stamkos knows for sure. And he’s not saying. What is known is that he has not sold his home in Tampa, which is next door to his close friend, Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman.

Stamkos with Hedman after game 10_28_24

© Mike Zeisberger

For the immediate future, his goal is to make his tenure with Nashville a successful one. To that end, it hadn’t been the start he wanted. Heading into the game, he’d scored once in eight games, the only point he’d registered in Predators gold.

He doubled that total Monday, collecting a pair of assists in the loss.

When his name was announced for getting an assist on Ryan O’Reilly’s goal at 10:19 of the second period, which narrowed the score to 2-1, the crowd cheered. When it happened again on Gustav Nyquist’s goal that tied it 2-2 at 18:40 of the period, there were a few boos mixed in.

Thanks to Paul, it was the perfect ending for the crowd. They saw Stamkos, and the Lightning won.

“Would have liked to have won but the night was pretty cool,” he said. “I mean, this is where it all began as an 18-year-old kid. It’s where I grew up, from a boy to a man, a Stanley Cup champion, husband, father. Most of my life has been here.

“It’s definitely emotional, but at the same time, it’s a fun place for me to play hockey. You almost feel at ease being here. So, I thought that was cool as well.”

Chris Stamkos, Barry Trotz and Jon Cooper couldn’t agree more.

Chris is Steven’s dad. Not one to show his emotions, he fought them as he stood watching the three minute ovation for his son.

“It’s pretty special,” Chris said. “Even on our way from the condo to the game we saw a lot of Stamkos jerseys, probably more than some of the games when he played here. So, it’s kind of great to see they appreciated all the hard work that he’s done over 16 years.

“And to hear them chant his name, for a visiting player, it was kind of nice, to be honest with you.”

Stamkos dad watches game 10_28_24

© Mike Zeisberger

Up in the press box, Trotz admitted he was also starting to well up at the reception for Stamkos. It was the Predators general manager who made a successful pitch for Stamkos after a new deal with the Lightning could not be reached.

“When you see the way the fans reacted, it pulls at your heartstrings,” Trotz said. “You realize how important he was to this franchise. And one day, his name will go up in the rafters here.

“I think tonight brought a bit of closure for him.”

Down behind the Lightning bench, Cooper was yet another person in the building who began to shed tears.

“I was thinking during the video how soft I’ve gone in my elder years,” the Tampa Bay coach said. “I mean, I started welling up.

“How do you fit 16 years into a two minute video? It almost doesn’t feel right.”

About 30 minutes after the final buzzer, Stamkos and Hedman exchanged a lengthy hug in the bowels of the arena. Their jerseys may be different now, but their close friendship remains the same.

“A special night,” Hedman said.

For pretty much everyone on hand.

