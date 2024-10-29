Stamkos savors ‘pretty emotional’ night in return to Tampa with Predators

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos started welling up.

Who could blame him?

In this, his first game back in Tampa as a member of the Nashville Predators, he had just watched a tribute video in his honor on the giant Amalie Arena video screen during the first TV timeout of the first period. It was a condensed digest of his 16-season legacy as a member of the Tampa Bay Lighting, from being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2008 NHL Draft to scoring his 500th career goal to hoisting the Stanley Cup twice.

Fittingly, when the video ended, the standing ovation from the capacity crowd of 19,092 did not.

With the crowd still roaring, he skated out on the ice and did a couple of laps, hoisting his stick in the air to acknowledge the love being shown to him. That is, until the emotions took over.

“It was great,” he said of the tribute. “It was first-class. I wouldn’t expect anything less.

“It was pretty emotional. I didn’t know how I was going to react. I could feel some tears coming, so I decided to get back to the bench.”