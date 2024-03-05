State Your Case: Stanley Cup Playoff hopes for Blues, Islanders

The New York Islanders are six points removed from a wild card in the Eastern Conference. The St. Louis Blues are five points out of a wild card from the West.

They meet at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) with each trying desperately to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff picture.

The Islanders (26-20-14) have won three straight games, but trail the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning, who are tied for the first wild card in the East. They are also six points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division and have three games in hand.

The Blues (32-26-3) are chasing the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings, who are tied for the first wild card in the West. The Predators have won eight games in a row; the Kings have won their past two and seven of 10.

So, which team has the best chance to get hot, go on a streak of its own and find its way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

That's the question before NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke and staff writer Tom Gulitti in this installment of State Your Case.