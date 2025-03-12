State Your Case: Dahlin or Seider to build team around

Two all-world defensemen will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres visit the Detroit Red Wings for a nationally televised game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS, FDSNDET).

Rasmus Dahlin is the captain of the Sabres and is having a brilliant season. The 24-year-old has 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists in 55 games. Only three defenseman in the League -- Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks -- have more points. Dahlin's .93 points per game is fourth in the League among defenseman and he plays 24:22 a game, 14th among defensemen.

Seider is one year younger, but already a focal point for the Red Wings in his fourth full season. He has 37 points (six goals 31 assists) in 64 games this season, and plays 25:10 per game, the sixth-highest total in the League, but is incredibly durable. He has played in 310 straight games to begin his career.

Seider scored has one goal in his past 10 games, but he will be needed by the Red Wings down the stretch as they try to fight their way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Detroit (30-28-6) is four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with 18 games to play.

Each is clearly an elite defenseman. But which would you rather have to build a team around? That is the question being debated by Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial, and Dan Rosen, senior writer, in this edition of State Your Case.