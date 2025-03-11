Dahlin refutes report he wants to move on from Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin denied a report that he would like to move on from the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old defenseman and Sabres captain was asked after practice about a report he recently told general manager Kevyn Adams he would like to leave Buffalo, which hasn’t qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2010-11 season. It’s the longest drought in the NHL.

“I have never said I want out of here,” Dahlin said. “I’m not happy (with) where we’re at, I don’t want to lose. We have to get better. I’ve never said I want out of here, I thought that was pretty clear.

“That bugs me, actually. I get [ticked] off by that. I haven’t even mentioned the word ‘leave.’ That’s just how it is.”

The Sabres (25-32-6) are last in the Eastern Conference and trail the Columbus Blue Jackets by 14 points for the second wild card with 19 games remaining.

Dahlin, who was the No. 1 pick by Buffalo at the 2018 NHL Draft, has 51 points (11 goals, 41 assists) and is plus-8 in 55 games while averaging a team-high 24:22 of ice time.

He’s in the first of an eight-year, $88 million contract ($11 million average annual value) and has 343 points (77 goals, 266 assists) in 491 games with the Sabres, who named him captain Sept. 26, 2024.

Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

“If guys don’t want to be here, then you don’t want to be here,” Dahlin said. “You can’t really do anything about it, but I don’t see that in this room. We have a lot of really, really good competitors who want to turn this around. That what gives me the most hope.

“The guys are willing to do whatever it takes to get better. We have had a lot of discussion lately of what we have to do and how we have to move forward. And we’re definitely not happy where we’re at.”

Last season, the Sabres finished 12th in the East and 22nd in the League (39-37-6), a a step back after they went 42-33-7 in 2022-23 and missed the playoffs by one point.

“I’m a part of it,” he said. “I haven’t played good enough. We haven’t won games. I take responsibility too. Stuff has to change. That’s the bottom line.”

Buffalo has altered its roster over the past year. It acquired defenseman Bowen Byram from the Colorado Avalanche before last season’s NHL Trade Deadline, then added forwards Ryan McLeod and Beck Malenstyn via trades and signed Jason Zucker to a one-year contract during the offseason.

The Sabres also acquired forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for center Dylan Cozens and defenseman Dennis Gilbert prior to the 3 p.m. ET Deadline.

Zucker signed a two-year contract ($4.75 million AAV) on Friday, two days after forward Jordan Greenway re-signed to a two-year contract ($4 million AAV).

Dahlin and Adams had an hour-long sit-down in the GM’s office last week prior to the Deadline.

“We had a really good discussion,” Dahlin said. “We were very honest with each other. Stuff has to change. That’s how it is. I absolutely hate losing. I don’t think that’s a part of who I want to be. Stuff has to change.”

He said he believes the Sabres have it within them to improve.

“The guys are willing to do whatever it takes to get better,” Dahlin said. “We’ve had a lot of discussion lately of what we have to do and how we have to move forward. We’re definitely not happy where we’re at.

“… We have a lot of really good competitors who want to turn this around. That’s what gives me the most hope.”