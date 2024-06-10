Nill of Stars named General Manager of the Year

Wins for 2nd straight season after Dallas reaches Western Conference Final again

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK -- Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars is the 2023-24 recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Voting for this honor was conducted among NHL Club General Managers and a panel of NHL executives, print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 11-season Dallas GM was a Jim Gregory finalist for a record fourth time and joins Lou Lamoriello (2019-20 and 2020-21) as the only GMs to capture the award in consecutive seasons.

Nill was named on 34 of 42 ballots as a top-three selection, including 17 first-place votes, for 118 voting points. Fellow finalists Patrik Allvin of the Vancouver Canucks (66) and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers (64) edged fourth-place Chris Drury of the New York Rangers (61) in a tight three-way race for second place.

Nill’s Stars (52-21-9) led the Western Conference with 113 points, their highest total since the Stanley Cup-winning 1998-99 squad (114), and advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third time in five seasons. Dallas’ top three scorers and starting goaltender during this year’s playoff run were among the nine Nill draft picks on the playoff roster (min. 1 GP): D Miro Heiskanen, LW Jason Robertson and G Jake Oettinger were selected in 2017, plus C Wyatt Johnston in 2021. Nill added to the team that also reached the Western Conference Final last year by signing C Matt Duchene, C Craig Smith and C Sam Steel during the offseason and acquiring D Chris Tanev near the trade deadline.

The NHL is announcing its 2023-24 trophy winners during pregame programming ahead of Stanley Cup Playoff games on national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports and at the 2024 NHL Awards show at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27. The League continues its series of trophy winner announcements on Thursday, June 13, when the winner of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada) will be unveiled.

2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award Voting

 

 

Points

(1st-2nd-3rd)

1.

Jim Nill, DAL

118

(17-8-9)

2.

Patrik Allvin, VAN

66

(6-10-6)

3.

Bill Zito, FLA

64

(7-8-5)

4.

Chris Drury, NYR

61

(6-8-7)

5.

Don Sweeney, BOS

21

(3-1-3)

6.

Barry Trotz, NSH

12

(1-2-1)

7.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, WPG

9

(0-1-6)

8.

Ken Holland, EDM

8

(1-1-0)

9.

Don Waddell, CAR

7

(0-1-4)

10.

Daniel Briere, PHI

5

(1-0-0)

11.

Chris MacFarland, COL

4

(0-1-1)

12.

Kelly McCrimmon, VGK

3

(0-1-0)

Points allocation: 5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd)

