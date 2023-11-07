Stanley Cup makes surprise visit to Enoch Cree Nation school

EDMONTON -- The Stanley Cup paid a surprise visit to Enoch Cree Nation on Monday, and Tara Crouter, the interim principal at maskêkosak kiskinomâtowikamik school, managed to keep the secret from the students and staff.

The secret was not revealed until the Stanley Cup was paraded into the gymnasium at the school of 550 students ranging from play school to Grade 12 a day after the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium. The Stanley Cup visit was made possible by Imperial Oil and their partnership with the NHL.

“It was hard keeping it from the students and from staff,” Crouter said. “We couldn’t let staff know, but we had to get waiver forms signed so we just said there was a great event that was going to happen, and we just plugged that as much as we could.”

Imperial Oil reached out to school administrators wanting to give students at the First Nations school located west of Edmonton the opportunity of seeing the Stanley Cup up close and personal. Crouter said planning for the event started at the beginning of the school year in September.

“I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I think our school allowing us to do these things brings the whole community together,” Crouter said. “It’s just another way we can bond together. Lots of people in Enoch love hockey and so it was so exciting.”