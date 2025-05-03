Second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs to begin Monday

Panthers will visit Maple Leafs for Game 1; Hurricanes-Capitals to start Tuesday

Playoffs logo 2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round will begin on Monday, May 5, in Toronto, with Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, at 8 p.m. ET. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

In addition, the League announced that Game 1 of the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals is set for Tuesday, May 6, in Washington. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. The starting time and Canadian broadcast information for the Hurricanes-Capitals Game 1 will be announced when available.

As previously announced, the start time for Game 7 of the First Round series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4, in Winnipeg. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be televised on TBS.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round will be announced when available.

