Stadium Series games draw big ratings on ABC

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium was a hit, for those attending the game and for viewers watching on ABC.

While more than 150,000 fans filled MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the two games this past weekend, an average of 1.37 million viewers, including 448,000 in the 18-49 demographic, watched the games, each up 21 percent from last year's Stadium Series game in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The game Sunday between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders averaged 1.57 million total viewers and 487,000 viewers in the ages 18-49 demographic -- peaking at 2.38 million viewers -- an increase of 38 percent and 31 percent from the 2023 Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. It is the most-viewed Stadium Series since 2019 and is the most-viewed regular-season game since the start of ESPN's new rights deal with the NHL began in 2021. The New York market drew 559,000 total viewers, making it the most-viewed regular-season game in that market since 2014. ESPN+/Hulu viewership was up 9 percent compared with the Stadium Series last year.

The game Saturday between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils averaged 1.13 million total viewers and 401,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, which was flat and up 8 percent from the Stadium Series last year.

The game's audience peaked with 1.38 million viewers.

Through 25 games, the NHL on ESPN/ABC is up 41 percent in total viewers and 29 percent in the 18-49 demographic year over year.

In all, 9.4 million fans tuned in to the NHL games over the weekend, including national, regional and streaming broadcasts for both the United States and Canada.

The Rangers and Flyers will return to ABC this Saturday (3 p.m. ET) as part of a doubleheader that begins with the St. Louis Blues facing the Detroit Red Wings at noon ET.