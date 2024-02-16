Stadium Series ‘dream come true’ for The Gaslight Anthem

When The Gaslight Anthem take the stage at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, the band will be right at home -- literally.

The award-winning band, which was formed in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has played hundreds of shows in hundreds of cities, but it will be a little different doing so in front of around 70,000 fans in their home state.

"To be from New Jersey and to get to play at MetLife Stadium, especially for the Devils is a dream come true," lead vocalist and guitar player Brian Fallon said. " I couldn't imagine a more epic venue for a Jersey band."

Fallon, along with Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion) will perform in the first intermission of the game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

Within the past few years, their song "Howl" has been the goal song for the Devils, playing after each scored by New Jersey at Prudential Center. The band will get to perform that live each time the Devils score Saturday.

"We were so thrilled when we found out the Devils goal song would be ‘Howl,’" Fallon said. "It was the biggest honor to have a song of ours be used for such a Jersey Institution like the Devils."

Rosamilia vividly remembers attending Devils games growing up and was a fan of some of their old-school players.

"The Devils were probably my first professional sporting event, back in 1988 or 1989," he said. "I used to go with a friend of mine and his uncle who had season tickets. I've always been a defense kind of guy, so growing up I'd have to say Kenny Daneyko and Bruce Driver were some of my favorites. When ‘Howl’ actually first became the goal song, I got to meet Kenny Daneyko and I was definitely beside myself."

Home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, MetLife Stadium will also host the New York Islanders and New York Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), less than 24 hours after the Devils and Flyers play there.

New Jersey (27-21-4) currently trails Philadelphia (29-29-6) by six points for third in the Metropolitan Division, and Rosamilia said he knows that will just add to the intensity of the rivalry Saturday.

"The Devils are New Jersey's only real sports team, so I know Devils fans will show up and turn up," he said. "These local rivalries are always my favorite games. As for how the Philly fans will be, well let's just say predictably unpredictable."

Bandmates since 2007, The Gaslight Anthem recently released their sixth album, "History Books" in October. Their previous albums include the critically-acclaimed "The '59 Sound"; "American Slang," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums; and "Handwritten," which peaked at No. 1 in the Unites States and the United Kingdom.

"We had such a great time working on our new album 'History Books,' Fallon said. "It felt so good to be working together, and the ideas were just electric and in a full flow after our time on break. It was very exciting to come back. We knew we were exactly where we belonged."

Saturday, they will be home on another big stage under the lights, albeit a little different than they may be used to.

"To have your song played after every time the hometown team scores is such an incredible honor, and we can't wait to play it live when our beloved Devils score in their Stadium Series game," Fallon said. "For a Jersey band, there's no greater place to play than MetLife Stadium.

“We can't wait."